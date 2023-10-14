Hey Rahul, Don't Get Distracted By Athiya!

Not that we would blame him if he did.

While K L Rahul is busy with the on-going cricket World Cup, wifey Athiya Shetty is making the LFW x FDCI ramp come alive with her gorgeous presence.

She was joined by Rana Daggubati.

The two were showstopping for Birkenstock and designer duo Shivan & Narresh's fab outfits which were meant to help you beat the heat in style.

Resort and pool wear, clothes to lounge in, shoes to live in... The collection, which was all things cool, fit the memo for a hot, sultry October day.

IMAGE: Athiya comes out to play in a lovely dress with neutral shades.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: If cool as a cucumber were a pose, Rana would ace it effortlessly.

IMAGE: The multiple cutouts create a swirling pattern that's apt for fashion rebels.

IMAGE: Kaleidoscopic colours. Sheer fabric. What a lovely combo!

IMAGE: Dive deep into the world of prints with a barely-there bathing suit.

IMAGE: The star attractions here are the white sandals and the ladies' handbag. Men, do take note.

IMAGE: That's how you wrap colours around yourself.