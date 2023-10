Disha Patani is always superb, always flawless on the ramp.

This time, she made an appearance on the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI ramp in a breathtaking lehenga.

"I always end up dressing (in a) really relaxed and simple fashion," she tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com. "Jeans and sneakers are my go-to."

But, she adds, "the gorgeous outfit I wore for Kalki made me feel super elegant."

IMAGE: And that, folks, is the outfit she is talking about.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Each Kalki outfit was opulent.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh's desi Rihanna shows brides an exquisite option for their wedding day.

IMAGE: Model Nisha Yadav (front) is a fierce princess.

IMAGE: This fashion-forward bustier is a classy companion for the fishtail skirt.

IMAGE: Disha and Kalki's men in black.