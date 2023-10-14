News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black

Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black

By REDIFF STYLE
October 14, 2023 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Style queen Janhvi Kapoor will teleport you to the dance floor in her Amit Aggarwal ensemble. 

She gave this wonderful combination of pleats and textures her own elegant spin on the ramp. 

Only time will tell if the look goes down in LFW x FDCI fashion history, but these pics off hot the runway are a treat to sore eyes. 

IMAGE: The criss-cross shape of Janhvi's bustier were an excellent showcase for those hard-won abs. 
She kept the rest of the look understated and avoided using accessories. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The designer matched colours with his showstopper. 
Janhvi's structured bustier had rhinestone tubing and was paired with a ruched skirt. 

 

IMAGE: Utilitarian. On the go. Versatile... Three words that sum up Amit's collection.  

 

IMAGE: The blazer and the twirl around the neck completely changed what would otherwise have been a slit skirt and bikini-inspired top. 

 

IMAGE: Amit is clearly aiming at a new trend in party wear with this little black number. 

 

IMAGE: Why should age come in the way of celebrating fashion? 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanjana's Gorgeous Vacation Styles
Sanjana's Gorgeous Vacation Styles
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Hey Hrithik, Have You Watched Saba On The Ramp?
Hey Hrithik, Have You Watched Saba On The Ramp?
'Whenever Pakistan come, Kohli wants to be the hero'
'Whenever Pakistan come, Kohli wants to be the hero'
Hamas gunmen seen with Israeli kids in chilling video
Hamas gunmen seen with Israeli kids in chilling video
Local leadership void poses threat to BJP in Telangana
Local leadership void poses threat to BJP in Telangana
KCR's 2 seats among key constituencies to watch
KCR's 2 seats among key constituencies to watch

More like this

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here

Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances