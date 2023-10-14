Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black

Style queen Janhvi Kapoor will teleport you to the dance floor in her Amit Aggarwal ensemble.

She gave this wonderful combination of pleats and textures her own elegant spin on the ramp.

Only time will tell if the look goes down in LFW x FDCI fashion history, but these pics off hot the runway are a treat to sore eyes.

IMAGE: The criss-cross shape of Janhvi's bustier were an excellent showcase for those hard-won abs.

She kept the rest of the look understated and avoided using accessories.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: The designer matched colours with his showstopper.

Janhvi's structured bustier had rhinestone tubing and was paired with a ruched skirt.

IMAGE: Utilitarian. On the go. Versatile... Three words that sum up Amit's collection.

IMAGE: The blazer and the twirl around the neck completely changed what would otherwise have been a slit skirt and bikini-inspired top.

IMAGE: Amit is clearly aiming at a new trend in party wear with this little black number.

IMAGE: Why should age come in the way of celebrating fashion?