Dia Makes Us Go Dhak Dhak!

Dia Makes Us Go Dhak Dhak!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 14, 2023 11:53 IST
Who doesn't love going all-white from head-to-toe? 

After all, pristine white is statement maker and can be easily worn at any time of the year.

Pankaj and Nidhi's showstopper Dia Mirza -- who is vrooming across cinematic screens in Dhak Dhak -- showed off the neutral colour and one must say her LFW x FDCI ramp game was elegant as ever.  

IMAGE: On how many occasions can you wear something as stunning as this? We can think of quite a few. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Once you're done with work, just don on that spunky jacket and you are ready to party!

 

IMAGE: What a gorgeous structured top. Those strategically placed cutouts will ensure heads turns for a second look. 

 

IMAGE: Embellishments, a hint of sheer, a backdrop of pastel... how can you go wrong?
Incidentally, the designers' collection XV celebrates 15 years of showcasing at fashion week. 

 

IMAGE: Pankaj and Nidhi, in contrast to their lovely showstopper, chose to sport all-black. 

