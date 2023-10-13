News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes

Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 13, 2023 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sakshi Sindwani is a 'stereotype smasher'. 

The curvy fashion influencer, video creator and model made it to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list this year. 

She was there at the Paris Fashion Week, has starred in a dozen magazine covers and has been making 'some legendary moves' in the fashion space. 

A face to watch out for, she reveals there was a time when she 'wasn't an ideal. Not for this industry, not for this space'. 

'I wasn't the prettiest or the girl with the perfect curves. I wasn't anything but myself, but I worked hard,' says the fashion influencer who is unabashedly proud of her curves.   

Sakshi took to the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp for designer Kaveri's collection, The Romance Of The Rose, and made it an affair to remember. 

IMAGE: Sakshi made a promise to herself to make sure that, with every red carpet and ramp walk, she'd 'step up the game'.
It's a promise she's kept.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Greying it out in style. 

 

IMAGE: This was probably the first show at this edition of the LFW x FDCI fashion week that had diverse models. 

 

IMAGE: The designer and her muse are all smiles in pretty outfits. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Hey Hrithik, Have You Watched Saba On The Ramp?
Hey Hrithik, Have You Watched Saba On The Ramp?
SEE: Who Is Alaya Wooing?
SEE: Who Is Alaya Wooing?
Ab-licious! Hina Flaunts Her Toned Bod
Ab-licious! Hina Flaunts Her Toned Bod
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
Israel's Gaza Offensive And The US Dilemma
Israel's Gaza Offensive And The US Dilemma
'They killed babies, they raped women'
'They killed babies, they raped women'
Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan
Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan

More like this

Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!

Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!

Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?

Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances