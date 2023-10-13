Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

They are gorgeous on the ramp.
But they are even more stunning when they are off the ramp.
Watch these models give a quick lesson in playing with the camera as they get ready for their next show backstage.
That’s how you do the palat pose.
Bring in the drama. Let your dupatta/pallu/stole fly.
The light enhances your glow as you gaze into the distance.
Channel your inner boss lady.
Fancy sleeves? Show them off.
Make the camera stop. Don’t give it a chance to look away.
Don’t forget, you’re the star in your picture.
Twirl, girl, twirl.
Shadows can be your best friend too.