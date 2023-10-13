News
Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

By REDIFF STYLE
October 13, 2023 14:17 IST
They are gorgeous on the ramp.

But they are even more stunning when they are off the ramp.

Watch these models give a quick lesson in playing with the camera as they get ready for their next show backstage.

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

All photograph: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

That’s how you do the palat pose.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Bring in the drama. Let your dupatta/pallu/stole fly.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

The light enhances your glow as you gaze into the distance.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Channel your inner boss lady.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Fancy sleeves? Show them off.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Make the camera stop. Don’t give it a chance to look away.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Don’t forget, you’re the star in your picture.

 

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Twirl, girl, twirl.

 

LFW x FDCI Fashion Week

Shadows can be your best friend too.

REDIFF STYLE
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!

Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!

Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes

Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes

