News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Simply Sparkly, Harnaaz!

Simply Sparkly, Harnaaz!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 14, 2023 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Designer Pallavi Mohan of Not So Serious wanted to do something special to celebrate her 15th anniversary. So this is what she did.

Pallavi's LFW x FDCI collection brought Nature's flowers to life in gorgeous pastels and vibrant hues.

Walking her ramp for her was former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who is known for her love for bright shades.

IMAGE: Harnaaz looked incredibly stunning a sequinned, feathered body-hugging gown.
Her message? Only ones who dare, sparkle. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankur Chikara/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The designer made sure her models got their fringe on. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bomber jackets with 3D flowers and sheer skirts... it was a party on the ramp. 

 

IMAGE: The show revived the '70s trend of crystal-spangled, floor-sweeping fringe outfits.  

 

IMAGE: This model breathes life into a flamingo dress in shades of pink and white. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes
Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?
Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?
World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson back with a bang!
World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson back with a bang!
They make al-Qaeda look pure: Biden on Hamas attack
They make al-Qaeda look pure: Biden on Hamas attack
Mani Shankar Aiyar: The Lonely Maverick
Mani Shankar Aiyar: The Lonely Maverick
Is Ajit Doval Failing India On Security?
Is Ajit Doval Failing India On Security?

More like this

Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here

Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances