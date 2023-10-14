Simply Sparkly, Harnaaz!

Designer Pallavi Mohan of Not So Serious wanted to do something special to celebrate her 15th anniversary. So this is what she did.

Pallavi's LFW x FDCI collection brought Nature's flowers to life in gorgeous pastels and vibrant hues.

Walking her ramp for her was former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who is known for her love for bright shades.

IMAGE: Harnaaz looked incredibly stunning a sequinned, feathered body-hugging gown.

Her message? Only ones who dare, sparkle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankur Chikara/Instagram

IMAGE: The designer made sure her models got their fringe on.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Bomber jackets with 3D flowers and sheer skirts... it was a party on the ramp.

IMAGE: The show revived the '70s trend of crystal-spangled, floor-sweeping fringe outfits.

IMAGE: This model breathes life into a flamingo dress in shades of pink and white.