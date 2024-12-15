Bundesliga PIX: Mainz stun Bayern; Leverkusen win

Lee scores twice as Mainz shock Bayern





IMAGE: FSV Mainz 05 goalkeeper Robin Zentner celebrates after winning the match against Bayern Munich. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Mainz 05's Lee Jae-sung scored either side of the break as the hosts stunned Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday to snap their unbeaten league run this season.



South Korea international Lee struck four minutes before the break after pouncing on a defensive blunder by the lacklustre visitors.



The 32-year-old then doubled the hosts' lead on the hour, turning beautifully in the box to finish a superb attacking move that left the complete Bayern defence frozen to the spot.



It was also the first league loss for Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who last week became only the third coach in Bundesliga history to have gone without defeat in his first 13 league games in charge.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Michael Olise argue during the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The Bavarians, who pulled back a goal with Leroy Sane in the 87th, remain in top spot on 33 points, four ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, 2-0 winners at Augsburg.



Bayern, missing eight players to injury including top scorer Harry Kane, got off to a strong start, hitting the woodwork with Michael Olise in the sixth minute.



Mainz were dealt a major blow when Jonathan Burkardt, who had scored in their previous four league games, was taken off injured after he fired wide following a powerful sprint in the 14th minute.

IMAGE: Lee Jae-sung celebrates with teammates after scoring FSV Mainz 05's first goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

But it was the hosts who were more threatening, with Anthony Caci missing their best chance when his point-blank shot was blocked by Bayern keeper Daniel Peretz.



Lee did better four minutes before the break, slotting in from a cross that first slipped past Bayern's Kim Min-jae and Olise.



He then struck again with their first chance in the second half, turning well in the box to drill in after a quick six-pass move by Mainz.



Kompany's team never showed any desire for a comeback even after Sane's late goal, with Mainz comfortably holding on to their lead.



Champions Leverkusen cruise past Augsburg





IMAGE: Florian Wirtz, centre, celebrates scoring Bayer Leverkusen's first goal with teammates Nathan Tella and Alex Grimaldo. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

German champions Bayer Leverkusen struck twice in the first half to ease past hosts Augsburg 2-0 on Saturday and climb to second place in the Bundesliga with their fourth straight league win.



Buoyed up by their midweek 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League, Leverkusen, who have now won their last seven games across all competitions, went in front when Martin Terrier stabbed home in the 14th minute.



Leverkusen briefly took their foot off the gas, giving the hosts more space but Florian Wirtz's low drive in the 40th minute doubled their lead.



"I am very satisfied with the game and especially with the way we played," said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. "We were very solid, had good control and that is not easy. That's the way we want to play in away matches."

IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios, left, tackles Kristijan Jakic of FC Augsburg. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Leverkusen have now gone 24 consecutive away matches in the Bundesliga without defeat, with only Bayern Munich having set a longer run.

"This win is good for us. The next match, that is our only focus. The table in December is not something that is so important. More important is the way we played. For anything else it is still too early," Alonso said.



Leverkusen are on 29 points in second place, four behind leaders Bayern who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Mainz 05 for their first league loss of the season.