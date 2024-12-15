EPL PIX: Liverpool, Arsenal held to draws; Newcastle cruise

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.



Late Jota goal salvages draw for Liverpool

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo scores Liverpool's first goal against Fulham at Anfield on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool's Diogo Jota bagged a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a 2-2 Premier League draw for the 10-man Reds in a breathless encounter against Fulham at Anfield on Saturday, with Arne Slot's hosts twice roaring back from a goal down.



Liverpool remain top of the table on 36 points, five ahead of Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday, and six in front of Arsenal, who were held to a 0-0 home draw by Everton and have played a game more. Fulham are ninth on 24 points.



Andreas Pereira put Fulham ahead in the 11th minute with an acrobatic volley from Antonee Robinson's cross which bounced off Liverpool full back Andy Robertson's thigh and into the net past goalkeeper Alisson.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

On a tough afternoon for Robertson, he was shown a red card six minutes later for a lunging tackle on Harry Wilson that officials determined denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.



Cody Gakpo levelled two minutes after the break with a diving header from Mohamed Salah's sumptuous cross but Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham in front again in the 76th when he bundled home Robinson's cross while crashing into Alisson.



Liverpool continued to press and Jota, in his first game since being injured against Chelsea in October, slotted past Bernd Leno in the 86th as Liverpool avoided what would have been only a second loss for Slot in 23 games across all competitions.

IMAGE: Rodrigo Muniz celebrates after scoring Fulham's second goal against Liverpool. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The Reds had several chances to net a winner in the dying minutes in front of an ear-splitting Anfield crowd, including a shot from Harvey Elliott that flew marginally wide and another from Luis Diaz that sailed just over the bar.



It was the Reds' first league game in 10 days after Storm Darragh caused the postponement of their Merseyside derby at Everton and their second successive league draw after a 3-3 result at Newcastle United.



"A great comeback is very positive," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said. "It's disappointing having 10 men but we showed fight, kept trying to create chances. Could have been more but we take the point and move on."



Arsenal fail to make most of Liverpool slip with draw

IMAGE: Arsenal's players look dejected after the match against Everton at Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters



Arsenal spurned several chances and failed to take full advantage of Premier League leaders Liverpool's slip-up against Fulham when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Saturday.



Mikel Arteta's side kept their gap to Liverpool at six points but after their rivals were held to a 2-2 draw, title hopefuls Arsenal will be disappointed not to have made up some ground.



Arsenal remain third in the table on 30 points from 16 games, one point behind second-placed Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday. Everton are 15th with 15 points.



In a lively start at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, making his return from a hamstring injury, thwarted Abdoulaye Doucoure with an excellent block while Martin Odegaard twice shot wide from promising positions.



Odegaard was heavily involved in Arsenal's attack throughout the first half and the Norwegian midfielder was played in by Bukayo Saka in the 29th minute but his deflected shot was well kept out by Jordan Pickford.



Arsenal dominated possession but lacked their typical intensity, though they were able to test Pickford once again before the break, forcing the England stopper into another fine save to deny Gabriel Martinelli from a tight angle.

IMAGE: Everton's James Tarkowski clears the shot from Kai Havertz of Arsenal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The hosts were more aggressive after halftime and almost nabbed a goal right away, but Pickford got down quickly to stop Saka's shot before racing off his line to clear a poor backpass and spare team mate Jarrad Branthwaite's blushes.



Frustrated by his team's inability to break down a resolute Everton, Arteta made a big call just past the hour mark, taking off regulars Odegaard and Declan Rice in a double substitution and bringing on Jorginho and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.



The changes did not pay dividends.



Everton, who snapped a three-match losing streak against Arsenal, kept the north London club off the scoresheet by swarming them every time they got near the penalty area.



The home side thought they had a penalty with minutes to go when Thomas Partey appeared to be fouled by Vitalii Mykolenko, but play was waved on and a lengthy VAR check did not overturn the referee's decision.



The visitors barely troubled Arsenal keeper Raya but will be pleased with their defensive effort, which earned them a share of the points.



Murphy nets double as Newcastle thrash Leicester





IMAGE: Newcastle United's players celebrate after Jacob Murphy scored the opening goal against Leicester City at St James' Park. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Newcastle United forward Jacob Murphy netted a goal in each half as his side hammered Leicester City 4-0 in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday when the visiting Foxes suffered a defensive collapse early in the second half.



The 52,235 home fans in attendance got to see a full 90 minutes of the kind of swashbuckling football they love as their side rose to 11th in the table on 23 points, while Leicester are 16th on 14.



Newcastle dominated throughout, keeping Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen busy in the first half, and it took a well-worked set piece for the home side to go ahead, with Anthony Gordon teeing up Murphy from a short corner for the latter to drill home from the edge of the box.



Hermansen was replaced in goal by Danny Ward at the break, prompting Leicester's resistance to crumble.



Newcastle went two up early in the second half with another perfectly-executed set piece as Lewis Hall headed the ball back across goal for Bruno Guimares to head home.



Their third goal came shortly afterwards when Conor Coady’s attempted clearance only helped Hall’s cross into the path of Isak, who stopped to nod it into the net.



Murphy should have done better when Isak set him up in the 52nd minute only for him to miss the target, but he made no mistake on the hour mark when Isak again found him on the right and he drove the ball through Ward's legs to make it 4-0.



Newcastle's all-out attack never let up and though they could not score again, they finished with a tally of 27 shots on goal with 11 of them on target.



Leicester managed four, with only one of them troubling Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka as they slumped to an embarrassing defeat.



Taylor leaves it late as Ipswich beat Wolves





IMAGE: Ipswich Town's Jack Taylor scores their second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Jack Taylor scored deep in added time to lead Ipswich Town to a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, piling more pressure on the home side's manager Gary O'Neil.



The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute after an own goal by fullback Matt Doherty following a scramble in the Wolves box, where forward Liam Delap's cross set up Omari Hutchinson, whose shot was blocked before Conor Chaplin's follow-up deflected off Doherty.

Wolves put on a much more positive display after going down and were rewarded for their efforts when Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha scored with a left-footed shot before Taylor headed home following a corner to seal all three points for Ipswich.



Ipswich remain 18th with 12 points from 16 matches, while Wolves are 19th with nine.