World Champion Gukesh Big Fan Favourite In Singapore!

World Champion Gukesh Big Fan Favourite In Singapore!

Source: PTI
December 14, 2024 18:39 IST
Dommaraju Gukesh

IMAGE: A young fan clicks meets World chess champion D Gukesh in Singapore. Photographs: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Newly crowned World chess champion D Gukesh was felicitated by the Indian community in Singapore on Saturday, marking his historic achievement of becoming the youngest ever to win the title in the sport's history.

The 18-year-old claimed the World title by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday in a 14-game classical chess match.

Dommaraju Gukesh

At a reception organised by the Indian High Commission here, he was felicitated by about 150 members of the Indian disapora, led by High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said, "It was a Gukesh win no matter what others say. We are proud of Gukesh and the win."

Dommaraju Gukesh

During the event, the World champion obliged all diaspora members with personal photos.

"We are proud of his win. It was very magical moment… his calm and focussed approach won him the championship,” said Shiwani Khirwal, president of BiJhar Singapore, a society of the Bihari and Jharkhand community in the city-state.

 

"All youths should learn to be calm and focus in their endeavours as they approach life long Journey," said the homemaker, who has been in Singapore for 16 years.

Dommaraju Gukesh

Sandhya Singh, a professor at the National Univerity of Singapore, said, “It was wonderful win. The Indian diaspora is proud of the win in the city state…he is an inspiration to the global youths."

Kriti Narang, who attended the final match, said, “It seemed to be heading for a draw. But Gukesh scored in the 14th (game) … amazing game….We witnessed history."

Dommaraju Gukesh

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Ding after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part. As title winner, he will get a major share of the US$ 2.5 million prize purse.

Dommaraju Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh celebrates the triump with his family. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE
Source: PTI
