Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar was spotted cheering on Team India. Photograph: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, turned heads at the Gabba Stadium during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Saturday.

Sara was spotted cheering on Team India, and her stylish appearance quickly took the internet by storm.

Dressed in a stunning blue outfit, Sara exuded elegance and charm. Her casual yet chic look, complete with stylish sunglasses perched on her head, garnered immense praise from fans.

She was also seen enjoying the match with a group of friends, including former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, actress Prachi Desai, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, actor Ishaan Khatter and his girlfriend, and actress Saiyami Kher.

