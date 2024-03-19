Va-Va-Voom! Triptii Goes For The Kill

Triptii Dimri made a droolworthy appearance on the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp in a Shantanu & Nikhil 'draped gown encrusted with rhinestones', an edgy leather corset and lace gloves.

Even though the rest of her look was understated, she was clearly in a mood to party.

The collection was a style fest with military elements, avant-garde layering and leather accents.

IMAGE: Keeping her make-up and accessories minimal, she let the outfit do the talking.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The idea behind the collection was to celebrate the 'indomitable spirit of women grounded in individuality and fortitude'.

IMAGE: A spin on military-styled outfits, this look teams a tasselled skirt with a blazer.

IMAGE: The designers played around with satin, lace, faux fur and leather.

IMAGE: A dress to unleash the samurai in you.

IMAGE: Even trench coats can raise temperatures, especially when they are styled like this.