Rediff.com  » Getahead » Va-Va-Voom! Triptii Goes For The Kill

Va-Va-Voom! Triptii Goes For The Kill

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: March 19, 2024 15:48 IST
Triptii Dimri made a droolworthy appearance on the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp in a Shantanu & Nikhil 'draped gown encrusted with rhinestones', an edgy leather corset and lace gloves. 

Even though the rest of her look was understated, she was clearly in a mood to party. 

The collection was a style fest with military elements, avant-garde layering and leather accents. 

IMAGE: Keeping her make-up and accessories minimal, she let the outfit do the talking. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The idea behind the collection was to celebrate the 'indomitable spirit of women grounded in individuality and fortitude'.  

 

IMAGE: A spin on military-styled outfits, this look teams a tasselled skirt with a blazer. 

 

IMAGE: The designers played around with satin, lace, faux fur and leather.  

 

IMAGE: A dress to unleash the samurai in you. 

 

IMAGE: Even trench coats can raise temperatures, especially when they are styled like this.  

REDIFF STYLE
