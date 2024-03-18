Sonal Is Quite The Modern Apsara

Joining some of the hottest showstoppers at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week was Sonal Chauhan who looked so GORGEOUS that we were instantly reminded of heaven on Earth.

She positively glowed in a Sejal Kamdar peplum top, featuring a cape-style neck and tassels, and paired it with flared pants.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sonal stood tall in this pretty outfit.

IMAGE: The lovely 3D floral motifs and strips of printed ajrakh fabric added a playful touch to the separates.

IMAGE: When she walked, everyone just stared! That's the effect Sonal had on her audience.

IMAGE: Actor Parul Gulati got the fashion party started as she mixed boardroom style with sexy, flowy pants.

IMAGE: The collection was high on festive inspiration.

IMAGE: Model Hemangi Parte's pleated dhoti-style skirt reminded us of the ocean.

IMAGE: Sejal with her muse.