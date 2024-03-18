News
Sonal Is Quite The Modern Apsara

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 18, 2024 16:58 IST
Joining some of the hottest showstoppers at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week was Sonal Chauhan who looked so GORGEOUS that we were instantly reminded of heaven on Earth. 

She positively glowed in a Sejal Kamdar peplum top, featuring a cape-style neck and tassels, and paired it with flared pants. 

IMAGE: Sonal stood tall in this pretty outfit. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The lovely 3D floral motifs and strips of printed ajrakh fabric added a playful touch to the separates.  

 

IMAGE: When she walked, everyone just stared! That's the effect Sonal had on her audience. 

 

IMAGE: Actor Parul Gulati got the fashion party started as she mixed boardroom style with sexy, flowy pants. 

 

IMAGE: The collection was high on festive inspiration. 

 

IMAGE: Model Hemangi Parte's pleated dhoti-style skirt reminded us of the ocean. 

 

IMAGE: Sejal with her muse. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
