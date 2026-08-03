Is Getting Eyelid Surgery Worth It?

Considering eyelid surgery?

Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains who should opt for blepharoplasty, its benefits, risks, recovery and how long the results last.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels

In conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Dr Shilpi Bhadani, founder-director and chief plastic surgeon, SB Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Hospital, Gurugram, explains why eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, has become one of the most effective anti-ageing procedures.

As people look for subtle ways to refresh their appearance, the procedure is increasingly being sought to correct drooping eyelids, under-eye bags and a tired-looking face.

According to Dr Bhadani, blepharoplasty is not just about aesthetics. In some cases, it can also improve vision by removing excess skin that obstructs the upper field of vision.

Who is an ideal candidate for eyelid surgery?

Blepharoplasty is ideal for people with drooping upper eyelids, excess skin around the eyes, under-eye bags or laxity of the lower eyelids that makes them look tired or older than they feel.

In more severe cases, excess upper eyelid skin can droop over the lash line, making patients constantly raise their eyebrows to see properly. Eyelid surgery can help correct this as well.

What are the benefits of eyelid surgery?

The biggest benefit is that it creates a fresher, more youthful appearance.

The surgery removes excess skin from the upper eyelids, treats under-eye bags and tightens laxity in the lower eyelids. Patients often notice that they no longer look constantly tired (they otherwise look tired even when they are well-rested).

In appropriate candidates, the procedure can also improve vision by removing excess skin that obstructs the upper eyelid.

What are the risks?

Blepharoplasty is generally a very safe procedure, especially when performed by an experienced surgeon.

However, like any surgery, there are potential complications. If too much skin is removed, patients may have difficulty closing their eyelids completely. Although this is rare, it may require corrective procedures such as skin grafting.

Asymmetry may also occur after surgery, although many patients already have natural facial asymmetry before the procedure. This is why a thorough pre-operative assessment is important.

Some patients may experience visible scarring depending on how they heal. Temporary blurry vision can also occur because of the local anaesthesia but this usually resolves within a few hours.

In rare cases, if skin removal is not performed carefully, a condition called ectropion may develop, where the lower eyelid turns outward.

How long do the results last?

The results of upper eyelid surgery typically last around five to eight years, while lower eyelid surgery often provides much longer-lasting improvement.

Patients generally do not develop the same prominent eye bags again although the natural ageing process continues over time.

It is also important to correctly diagnose whether the problem lies in the eyelids alone or whether a sagging brow is contributing to the appearance. In some patients, both the brow and eyelids may need to be treated for the best outcome.

What should patients know before opting for eyelid surgery?

Blepharoplasty is a procedure that requires careful planning and precision. Removing the right amount of skin is extremely important to achieve a natural-looking result and maintaining normal eyelid function.

When performed on the right candidate by an experienced surgeon, the procedure offers long-lasting rejuvenation and helps patients look fresher and more rested without dramatically changing their appearance.

For many people who constantly hear they 'look tired', eyelid surgery can provide a subtle yet significant improvement that lasts for years.

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