Finance student? You Can Get Scholarship Up To Rs 5.5 Lakhs

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What is it about?

The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship for 2026-27, initiated by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation and supported by Hero FinCorp, is designed to help students in finance-related fields to achieve their career aspirations.

This scholarship offers financial support of up to Rs 5.5 lakhs per year for three years to students currently in their first year of various degree courses, including BBA, BFIA, BCom (hons, E), bachelor of management studies (BMS), integrated programme in management (IPM), BA (economics) and bachelor in business studies (BBS), among other finance-related degrees.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen.

Currently enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, BCom (hons, E), bachelor of management studies (BMS), integrated programme in management (IPM), BA (economics), bachelor in business studies (BBS) or any other finance-related degree course.

Applicants must have secured at least 80 per cent marks in classes 10 and 12 (for PwD students, the minimum required is 70 per cent marks).

The annual parental income of the applicant must not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

The children of employees/contract employees of Hero FinCorp, Raman Kant Munjal Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

Preference shall be given to:

Children of farmers, domestic workers and economically disadvantaged families.

Applicants belonging to tier 3 and tier 4 cities.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE (external link) to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 31.

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