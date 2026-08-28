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Raksha Bandhan Around India

By REDIFF FESTIVAL August 28, 2026 09:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rakhi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Roshan/Pexels

One thread, countless traditions.

Raksha Bandhan takes on a different character as you travel across India.

In some places, rakhis are tied to cattle. Elsewhere, the day is marked with prayers, coconuts, music and age-old rituals.

Here's a look at how different parts of the country add their own colour and meaning to this beloved celebration of siblinghood.

 Jhulan Purnima

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avik De/Wikimedia Commons

Jhulan Purnima, West Bengal

Raksha Bandhan coincides with Jhulan Purnima in West Bengal, a day associated with the worship of Radha and Krishna.

Devotees offer prayers and perform puja. The festival also retains its cherished sibling tradition, with sisters tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists, wishing them a long, blessed life.

Narali Purnima

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff

Narali Purnima, Maharashtra

In coastal Maharashtra, the Koli fishing community marks Raksha Bandhan alongside Narali Purnima or Coconut Day.

The festival is closely linked to the sea, with fishermen offering prayers to Varuna, the Hindu god of the waters, seeking his blessings for safety and prosperity.

Gamha Purnima

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subarna Majhi/Wikimedia Commons

Gamha Purnima, Odisha

In Odisha, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated as Rakhi Purnima or Gamha Purnima. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balabhadra, revered as the deity of farming.

Avani Avittam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Sundararaman Iyer/Wikimedia Commons

Avani Avittam, South India

Across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, the occasion is marked by Avani Avittam, also called Upakarma.

For Brahmin communities, it is a day of religious observance when the traditional sacred thread is changed as part of a ceremonial rite.

Pavitropana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ilya Mauter/Wikimedia Commons

Pavitropana, Gujarat

Raksha Bandhan is also observed as Pavitropana, when devotees worship Lord Shiva and offer water and bilva leaves at temples, alongside celebrating the sibling bond with rakhis.

Women carring Kalash on there head

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Sapra/Pexels

Kajari Purnima, Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh

The full moon is observed as Kajari Purnima, with farmers seeking blessings for a healthy harvest.

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