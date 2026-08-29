9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities

Traffic congestion is a global headache, with some of the India's biggest cities losing valuable time to astonishingly slow-moving roads.

Which are India's most congested cities according to latest figures from Tom Tom Traffic Index 2026?

In Bengaluru, for instance, it takes 36.09 minutes to cover 10 km. By comparison in London it takes 20.39 minutes and New York 20.14 minutes.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

Bengaluru

India's most congested city is Bengaluru recording a 74.4 per cent congestion level, up 1.7 percentage points from 2024. Rush-hour traffic costs commuters 168 hours yearly.

In a 15-minute drive, motorists cover just 3.5 km at peak time, compared with 7.1 km during optimal hours.

Pune

With congestion at 71.1 per cent, Pune saw the biggest rise among these cities, climbing 5.4 percentage points over 2024. Commuters lose 152 hours annually to rush-hour traffic.

A 15-minute drive covers just 3.8 km during rush hour, against 7.6 km at quieter times.

Mumbai

Maximum City's congestion stood at 63.2 per cent, down 3.3 percentage points from 2024. Even so, motorists lost 126 hours in a year in rush-hour traffic.

Over 15 minutes, the average distance drops from 7.1 km during optimal hours to 3.5 km at peak time.

New Delhi

The capital clocked up 60.2 per cent congestion, marking a 3.5 percentage-point rise from 2024. Rush-hour gridlock cost commuters 104 hours in the year.

In 15 minutes, motorists can travel around 9.9 km during optimal hours, but this falls to just 5.2 km during rush hour.

Kolkata

The West Bengal city registered 58.9 per cent congestion, marginally higher by 0.3 percentage points than last year. Commuters spent 150 hours through the year caught in rush-hour traffic.

A 15-minute journey shrinks from 6.7 km during optimal hours to 3.6 km at peak time.

Jaipur

The Rajasthan capital saw 58.7 per cent congestion, up 0.4 percentage points from 2024. Drivers lost 121 hours in a year during rush hour.

In 15 minutes, the distance covered drops from 8.1 km at quieter times to 4.4 km during peak traffic.

Chennai

Chennai registered 58.6 per cent congestion, up 0.1 percentage point from 2024. Rush-hour delays added up to 132 hours in a year for commuters.

A 15-minute drive covers 7.5 km during optimal hours, but only 4 km when traffic peaks.

Hyderabad

Congestion levels in Hyderabad were 55.5 per cent, down 1.3 percentage points from 2024. Still, commuters lose 123 hours per year to rush-hour traffic.

The distance covered in 15 minutes falls from 7.1 km during optimal hours to 4 km at peak time.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 54.5 per cent congestion, up 0.5 percentage points from 2024. Rush-hour traffic accounted for 118 hours lost in a year.

In a 15-minute drive, motorists manage around 7.6 km during optimal hours, compared with just 4.3 km during rush hour.