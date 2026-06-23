Considering A Facelift Or Neck Lift? Here's What You Need To Know

Considering a facelift or neck lift? A plastic surgeon explains who the ideal candidate is, the benefits, risks, recovery process and how long the results last.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels

With growing awareness around cosmetic procedures, more people are looking beyond injectables and exploring surgical options for long-lasting rejuvenation.

While treatments like Botox and fillers remain popular, plastic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shilpi Bhadani -- MS, MCh, MRCS, DAFPRS Fellow (Switzerland), founder-director and chief plastic surgeon, SB Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Hospital, Gurugram -- says a facelift continues to be the gold standard when it comes to addressing visible signs of aging.

A facelift is designed to tackle sagging skin, loss of definition along the jawline and changes in the neck area that occur naturally with age. Often paired with a neck lift, the procedure aims to restore a fresher, more youthful appearance while maintaining natural facial harmony.

Who is an ideal candidate for a facelift or neck lift?

Facelift surgery is generally opted for by people in their middle age and beyond. The major concerns it addresses are jawline sharpening, jowl correction and double chin correction.

Many patients think the heaviness in their lower face is caused by excess fat but, in many cases, it is actually due to skin laxity and tissue descent.

A facelift helps correct the lower face and jawline very effectively, while a neck lift improves the contours of the neck area.

Dr Shilpi Bhadani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Shilpi Bhadani Dr Shilpi Bhadani.

What does a facelift actually achieve?

A facelift is considered the gold standard in anti-aging surgery.

There are different types of facelift procedures and the technique is customised according to the patient's facial structure, aging pattern and concerns.

There is also a mid-facelift, which focuses on lifting the cheeks and restoring volume higher up on the face.

In my practice, I perform deep-plane facelifts but it is important for surgeons to be trained in multiple facelift techniques so they can select the most suitable approach for each patient.

The realistic benefits include a more youthful and refreshed appearance, a tighter jawline, reduced sagging and smoother neck contours.

Does a facelift stop aging?

No. A facelift turns back the clock but it doesn't stop the clock.

The face gets a reset and then continues to age naturally from that point onward.

The goal is not to make someone look decades younger overnight but to restore a fresher version of themselves.

What are the risks?

One of the biggest concerns is scarring. The incision is usually placed around the ear and designed to be as hidden as possible. However, in some patients, scars may be more visible depending on individual healing characteristics.

There is also a facial nerve that we work around during surgery. In rare cases, there may be temporary disturbance in the facial nerve function, which can result in some asymmetry or reduced movement in a part of the face. This is uncommon in experienced hands.

Other potential complications include blood collection under the skin, known as a hematoma, infection and, in very rare cases, skin loss around the incision area.

Some patients may also experience hair loss around the incision lines.

How long do the results last?

One of the biggest advantages of a facelift is its longevity.

The results typically last between seven and 10 years, making it one of the most powerful anti-aging procedures available.

Face and neck concerns can often be addressed together in a single surgery by combining a facelift with a neck lift.

What affects how long the results last?

Lifestyle and genetics play a major role.

Factors such as smoking, diet, protein intake, exercise habits, skin care and overall health influence how the face ages after surgery.

While the procedure provides a significant improvement, maintaining healthy habits can help preserve the results for longer.

What should patients know before opting for a facelift?

A facelift can deliver dramatic yet natural-looking rejuvenation when performed on the right candidate by an experienced surgeon.

Patients should understand that there are different facelift techniques and that treatment should be customised rather than approached with a one-size-fits-all mindset.

It is important to discuss expectations thoroughly with the surgeon and understand both the benefits and the recovery process before proceeding.

While aging cannot be stopped, a facelift remains one of the most effective ways to restore facial definition, improve neck contours and achieve a refreshed appearance that can last for years.