Planning A Nose Job? What You Must Know

Thinking about a nose job? Plastic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains what rhinoplasty involves, its risks, recovery timeline and long-term results.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mart Production/Pexels

From jawline refinement and eyelid surgery to face-lifts and hair transplants, cosmetic procedures are becoming increasingly popular among people looking to enhance their appearance.

But among facial surgeries, rhinoplasty -- better known as a nose job -- remains one of the most sought-after procedures.

According to Dr Shilpi Bhadani, MS, MCh, MRCS, DAFPRS Fellow (Switzerland), founder-director and chief plastic surgeon, SB Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Hospital, Gurugram, rhinoplasty continues to be in high demand because it can significantly improve facial harmony.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Dr Bhadani talks about the pros, cons and long-term effects of rhinoplasty.

Why is rhinoplasty so popular?

Rhinoplasty isn't just about reducing the size of the nose. It can also help enhance a small nose, correct deviations, refine the nasal tip or address flared nostrils.

Some patients come with a very specific concern while others simply feel something is off but don't know exactly what needs to be changed.

The goal is not to create a completely different nose but to achieve a balanced, natural-looking result that complements the rest of the face.

IMAGE: Dr Shilpi Bhadani Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Shilpi Bhadani IMAGE: Dr Shilpi Bhadani

What exactly is rhinoplasty?

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure that changes the shape, size or structure of the nose.

While many people opt for it for aesthetic reasons, it can also be performed to improve breathing issues or correct structural abnormalities.

Depending on a patient's concerns, the surgery may involve reducing or increasing the size of the nose, correcting a deviation, reshaping the nasal tip or refining the nostrils.

What are the risks?

Like any surgery, rhinoplasty comes with certain risks although serious complications are uncommon when performed by an experienced surgeon.

Potential risks include infection, bleeding, and adverse reactions to anaesthesia although the latter is extremely rare.

Some complications are more specific to rhinoplasty.

Patients may experience temporary breathing difficulties during the initial recovery period.

Mild asymmetry can occur and, in some cases, there may be visible scarring or a need for revision surgery if the final outcome does not meet expectations.

Changes in skin sensation around the nose are also possible after surgery, although these generally improve with time.

Rhinoplasty is one of the most common procedures in aesthetic surgery and it is not a life-threatening surgery. However, you should discuss your expectations with the surgeon beforehand.

What does recovery look like?

One of the biggest surprises for patients is how long the nose takes to fully settle after surgery.

Swelling is common in the weeks following rhinoplasty and may make it difficult to appreciate the final result immediately. While much of the swelling improves in the first few months, subtle swelling can persist for much longer.

Patients often worry during the healing phase because their nose may not yet resemble the result they envisioned.

However, the tissues continue to settle gradually over time. Patience is essential during the recovery process.

When will patients see the final result?

Unlike many cosmetic procedures that offer immediate results, rhinoplasty is a gradual process.

The final shape of the nose typically becomes visible between six and 12 months after surgery, once the swelling has subsided and the tissues have fully settled.

In some cases, especially in colder climates, recovery may take even longer.

Full recovery can take up to a year.

Are the results permanent?

The results of rhinoplasty are generally permanent.

However, the nose will continue to undergo natural aging changes over time, just like the rest of the face.

While the surgical corrections remain, age-related changes in skin and tissue quality can still occur over the years.

What should people know before opting for rhinoplasty?

Choosing the right surgeon is one of the most important decisions a patient can make.

Patients should review a surgeon's experience, study before-and-after photographs and have detailed discussions about realistic expectations before committing to surgery.

Many clinics also offer 3D simulation technology, which can help patients visualise potential outcomes before the procedure.

The most important thing is to have realistic expectations and understand that the final result takes time.

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