For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

Cook up a Raksha Bandhan meal for your sister.

Head into the kitchen and surprise her with a repast that will make her real khush.

It doesn't have to be something complex or become a kitchen marathon. But plan it carefully so it's memorable, be it a healthy breakfast in bed or a lovely snack.

We present you with easy-to-make options from quick savouries to sweet treats, that require minimal preparation, but bring something a little different to the festive table.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranjit Bhatnagar/Flickr/Creative Commons

Oatmeal With Fruits

Reshma Aslam shares a few simple but creative permutation-combinations to turn everyday oatmeal into a delicious and wholesome breakfast.

Please find the recipe here: Oatmeal With Fruits

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Dadpe Pohe

Manisha Kotian makes a quick and fuss-free poha or flattened rice recipe that requires no cooking and the coconut, green chillies and peanuts add lotsa taste.

Please find the recipe here: Dadpe Pohe

Photograph: Bethica Das For Rediff

Thecha Cheese Sandwich

Bethica Das takes the cheese sandwich on a fiery Maharashtrian detour, layering bread with spicy, peanuty thecha chutney and before pan-grilling with cheese till an ideal golden.

Please find the recipe here: Thecha Cheese Sandwich

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal For Rediff

Veggie Fried Rice

A one-pot rice dish, the crunchy veggies of your choice, garlic and soy do all the talking. Sangita Agrawal's fried rice is an easy 20-minute fix and you have one heck of a satisfying Chinese-style meal at the end of it.

Please find the recipe here: Veggie Fried Rice

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Oatmeal Laddoos

Sunita Harisinghani opts to make laddoos that are nourishing rather than sinful but yet yum. Dates act as the sweetener and she uses almonds, milk and a dash of ghee..

Please find the recipe here: Oatmeal Laddoos

Photograph: Chef Rupesh Khandekar for Rediff

Bombay Sandwich

Chef Rupesh Khandekar has a tempting sandwich recipe that is sure to win over your sister's heart. It contains green dhania pesto, alu, beetroot, bell pepper along with cheese. Choose your bread carefully, so it it adds more taste.

Please find the recipe here: Bombay Sandwich

Photograph: Anita Aikara for Rediff

Prawn Curry

How about a cinch prawn curry, served up with rice, to dazzle Didi? Anita Aikara's recipe is both simple and pleasing. It relies on chillies, coconut, tamarind, ginger-garlic paste for flavour.

Please find the recipe here: Prawn Curry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jorgehdezalonso/Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai Roma Fettuccine Alfredo

A pasta dish, impeccaby made, has a great wow factor for a special occasion. Zelda Pande deconstructs the more cheesey heavy typical alfredo prep to make a simple classic version that's light but tasty.

Please find the recipe here: Mumbai Roma Fettuccine Alfredo