Doing Your PhD? You Could Get A Rs 33,000 Scholarship

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What is it about?

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund invites applications for the Jawaharlal Nehru scholarships for doctoral studies for the year 2026.

Applicants must be specialising in Indian history and civilisation, sociology, comparative studies in religion and culture, ecology and environment or economics.

The selected students will receive a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 18,000 towards their tuition fees. They will also receive an annual contingent allowance of Rs 15,000 for study tours within India as well as for purchasing books and stationery.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen or the national of any other Asian country

Hold a first class post-graduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate in both the graduate and post graduate levels.

Already be registered/admitted for a PhD degree with a recognised university/institution in India. Those who have applied for registration but have not yet been registered at the time of submission of their application are not eligible to apply.

Be a full-time PhD scholar.

Age limit

Candidates should not be above 35 years of age as on October 1.

A relaxation of up to five years will be provided to OBC-NCL (other backward classes-non creamy layer) candidates.

A relaxation of up to five years will be provided to candidates who have served in the armed forces subject to the length of their service as on October 1.

The total age relaxation on the above ground(s) shall not exceed five years under any circumstances.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE (external link) to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 31.

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