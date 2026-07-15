Thinking About A Hair Transplant? Here's What You Need To Know

Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains who is an ideal candidate for a hair transplant, the risks involved, why it should be treated as surgery and how to achieve natural-looking results.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fernando Capetillo/Pexels

In conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon and Founder of SB Aesthetics, Gurgaon, Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains why hair transplantation has become one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures today.

More people are opting for it to address hair thinning, receding hairlines and baldness.

While the procedure can deliver natural, long-lasting results, Dr Bhadani stresses that it should never be mistaken for a simple cosmetic treatment.

Hair transplants are surgical procedures and should be performed only by qualified professionals in accredited medical facilities.

Who is an ideal candidate for a hair transplant?

Hair transplantation is suitable for people experiencing hair loss or thinning who have sufficient donor hair to achieve good coverage.

The procedure is often chosen by patients looking to restore a receding hairline, improve density or treat areas of baldness.

However, proper assessment is important to determine whether a patient is a suitable candidate and to plan the transplant appropriately.

Why is it important to treat a hair transplant like surgery?>

One of the biggest misconceptions is that a hair transplant is a non-surgical procedure. It is not. It is a surgical procedure and should be treated with the same seriousness as any other surgery.

We've occasionally heard of mishaps during hair transplants, including deaths, but these are generally linked to procedures being performed by untrained individuals or in facilities that are not adequately equipped.

Strict control over the dosage of local anaesthesia is extremely important.

Patients should know who is performing the procedure, where it is being done and whether the clinic has the necessary facilities to handle any emergency.

For this reason, a fully accredited medical facility with a proper operating room is usually the safest choice.

What are the risks?

Like any surgical procedure, hair transplantation comes with certain risks.

Patients undergoing the FUT (follicular unit transplantation) technique may have a linear scar, while those opting for FUE (follicular unit extraction) can experience tiny dot-like scars.

Other possible complications include infection and temporary shock loss, where transplanted or surrounding hair sheds after the procedure. Although this can be alarming, it usually improves over time.

If the transplant is not performed correctly, the results may also look unnatural.

What makes a hair transplant look natural?

A successful hair transplant depends on far more than simply placing hair follicles.

The direction in which each hair is implanted is extremely important because the transplanted hair continues to grow in that direction. Different areas of the scalp naturally have hair growing at different angles, so understanding these patterns is essential to achieving a natural-looking result.

There is a great deal of nuance involved in planning and executing a good hair transplant.

What should patients know before opting for a hair transplant?

Patients should carefully choose an experienced and qualified surgeon rather than focusing only on cost or convenience.

A hair transplant should always be performed in an accredited surgical facility with proper safety protocols in place.

While the procedure can produce excellent, natural-looking results, achieving that outcome depends heavily on surgical expertise, careful planning and attention to detail.

When performed correctly, a hair transplant can restore not only hair but also confidence, making it one of the most rewarding cosmetic procedures for the right candidate.

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