Get A Scholarship Worth Rs 75,000

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What is it about?

The Parivartan ECSS Programme 2026-27, an initiative of HDFC Bank under its CSR programme, Parivartan, aims to ensure that financial difficulties or personal hardships do not prevent students from continuing their education.

The scholarship is open to students from Classes 1 to 12, as well as those pursuing a diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate courses, including both general and professional programmes.

The programme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 75,000 to meritorious students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Preference will be given to students who have experienced a personal or family crisis that could affect their ability to continue their education.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen.

For school students, the applicant must be currently enrolled in classes 1 to 12, or pursuing a diploma, ITI or polytechnic course at a private, government or government-aided institution in India.

For undergraduate students, the applicant must be currently enrolled in a full-time graduation programme at a recognised college or university in India, covering general courses such as BCom, BSc, BA, etc and professional courses such as BTech, MBBS, LLB, BArch and nursing.

For postgraduate students, the applicant must be currently enrolled in a postgraduate programme at a recognised college or university in India, covering general courses such as MCom, MA, etc and professional courses such as MTech and MBA.

A minimum of 55 per cent marks in the most recent qualifying examination is required.

The annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Preference will be given to applicants who have experienced a personal or family crisis in the past three years that has significantly impaired their ability to bear the cost of education and placed them at risk of dropping out.

Note: For diploma applicants, only students who have enrolled after completing class 12 are eligible to apply.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE (external link) to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 31.

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