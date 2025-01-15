Do Tummy Tucks Help Fix A Jiggly Belly?

rediffGURU Dr Anshuman Manaswi explains how to follow safety and health measures while opting for cosmetic procedures.

Cosmetic surgeries are no longer restricted to celebrities.

Procedures like a tummy tuck and hair transplant are being considered by those who want to improve their physical appearance.

But what are the risks of a cosmetic surgery?

Can cosmetic procedures help fix long-term health issues?

rediffGURU Dr Anshuman Manaswi is the chief plastic surgeon at La Transformatione, an aesthetic clinic, and founder-director of Namaste Health, a location-based emergency redressal mobile application, which offers emergency healthcare services.

Along with his expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, he focuses on complete patient care, supporting their physical and emotional health.

Anonymous: Doctor, after two pregnancies and losing a lot of weight, I'm left with saggy skin and a bit of a tummy bulge that just won't go away, no matter how much I exercise.

I've been reading about tummy tucks but I am not sure if it will help me.

What is the procedure and what is the success rate?

Will I look natural after the procedure?

Are there any long-term risks I should think about?

The tummy tuck surgery is one of the most rewarding plastic surgeries.

All your issues will be sorted out and additional benefits like better posture and thus reduced back pain are a bonus.

There are no major risks in this surgery in general.

Please visit a plastic surgeon and get a detailed consultation.

Anonymous: Doctor, my younger sister, who is 14 years old, had an accident in the kitchen a few months ago and suffered second-degree burns on her arm and shoulder.

While her wounds have healed, the scars are still very visible and it's starting to affect her confidence.

She avoids wearing sleeveless clothes and feels conscious even around close family members.

Can burn marks be fixed with cosmetic surgery? She is only 14 now.

Will it completely remove the scars? Will it be a painful surgery?

Yes, burn marks can be reduced with cosmetic surgery but we may not be able to get an absolutely normal skin in most cases.

Only after a physical consultation, a proper comment can be made.

Anonymous: Over the past couple of years, I've started noticing fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes and mouth area and it's making me feel self-conscious.

I have regular meetings and client interactions.

I work as a senior manager in a marketing firm in Bangalore.

I've been considering options to smoothen my skin but I'm confused if I should go for non-invasive procedures like Botox or fillers or opt for a more permanent solution like a facelift.

I'm 42 years old. Looking forward to your suggestions.

Hi. The first step is to decide in your mind whether you want mild changes or a drastic change.

Next, you need to discuss with your doctor whether a drastic change is possible or not and how would it look. A plastic surgeon may be best suited for this job.

After this, you can decide what is best for you.

You must understand that if there is a lot of loose skin and you go for minimal changes by a non-invasive method, you may not be satisfied with the results.

Considering cosmetic surgery? Post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Anshuman Manaswi HERE.

