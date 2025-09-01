Idli Vs Aloo Paratha: How Healthy Is Your Breakfast?

Dr Rajeshwari Panda, head of the dietetics department at Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, breaks down the nutritional value of some of India's most loved breakfast options.

Breakfast, say our grandmothers, is the important meal of the day. Science agrees.

Ideally, as your first meal after an eight to 10 hour gap, it should be both healthy and fulfilling. However, a majority of people skip breakfast.

While skipping breakfast isn't recommended, starting your day with the wrong breakfast can also be harmful.

Why you shouldn't skip breakfast

You wake up in the morning and realise you have no option for breakfast or you skip breakfast because you are in a hurry.

As a result, you may feel tired, sluggish, cranky, frustrated and low in energy because you are hungry.

A healthy breakfast can help with improved energy, digestion, focus, mood, metabolism, blood sugar levels and weight management.

Your breakfast should be rich in protein, fibre and include healthy carbs.

Instead, most Indians tend to eat deep-fried foods such as medu vada, bread pakoda, batata vada, samosa or jalebi, which is not at all advisable.

People also swear by poha, upma, idli, dosa, uthappa, aloo paratha, cornflakes, muesli, fruits, boiled eggs, pancakes, sevaiyan upma or even Maggi.

In case no one told you this before, eating deep-fried foods for breakfast is a strict no-no as it can give you acidity, bloating and abdominal distress.

You need to choose healthier options. Your breakfast meal should make you feel good and not full.

How healthy is your breakfast?

One plate of two medium-sized idlis is a healthy breakfast option and has scored the highest in terms of nutrition: 10/10.

One big moong dal chilla has the second position with a rating of 9/10.

Meanwhile, aloo parathas should be avoided for breakfast as it is loaded with refined carbs and fat from oil and ghee. It can make one pile up the excess kilos.

Know your breakfast's nutritional value

1. One plate of idlis (Two medium-sized idlis)

Nutritional value: 10/10

One of India's most loved breakfast options, a plate of two medium idlis add up to 70 gm and will contain around 140 calories (around 70 kcal per idli).

Idlis can be an important part of your breakfast as they are gut-friendly, low in fat and contain a moderate amount of carbohydrates.

The protein in idlis is somewhere around 2 gm.

It is best to have idlis with sambar, which is also rich in protein.

Idlis ensure a perfect balance of carbs, protein and fibre. It is easily digestible, good for the gut as the batter is fermented and extremely filling.

2. One bowl of sabudana khichdi

Nutritional value: 5/10

One bowl of sabudana khichdi, which is around 250 gm, can give approximately 400 to 500 kcal.

The carb content will be high -- around 70 to 75 gm, fat will be around 15 to 20 gm fat; it will also have approximately 6 to 8 gm of protein and 3 to 4 gm of fibre.

It is high in calories and heavy on carbs so it is better to avoid eating it for breakfast.

It can be tempting and is commonly eaten during a fast but it is not advisable for breakfast.

3. One cup of poha

>Nutritional value: 6/10

One cup of poha (approx 250 gm) that includes peanuts and vegetables amounts to 300 kcal.

It will contain around 45 gm of carbs, 4 gm of protein, 8 gm of fat and 4 gm of fibre.

Adding a small amount of peanuts can help add fibre and protein.

Poha will ease digestion, improve energy and is gut-friendly.

To make it healthier, you can add sprouts or green peas.

3. One large moong dal chilla

Nutritional value: 9/10

Most Indians who are on a weight loss mission and on a calorie-deficient diet would prefer eating moong dal chilla.

One large chilla (weighing approximately 100 gm) gives you approximately 320 Kcal with 15 gm of protein, 26 gm of carbohydrates and around 15 gm of fat and fibre.

Moong dal chilla is a high-protein breakfast that is gluten-free, easy on the gut and contains fibre too.

Besides being easy to digest, it can help you with energy and satiety as well.

You can eat moong dal chilla 2-3 times.

4. One cup of vegetable upma

Nutritional value: 7/10

One cup of vegetable upma (200 gm) will give you around 300 Kcal, including 7 gm of protein, 35 gm carbs, 10 gm fat and 4 gm of fibre.

It's a light and easy-to-make breakfast that helps to stay full for a longer time.

You can increase the protein in your upma by adding sprouts or even tofu.

5. One medium sized aloo paratha

Nutritional value: 4/10

A medium size paratha (weighing approximately 170 gm) equals 370 Kcal and includes 7 gm protein, 46 gm carbs and 15 gm fat.

Since it is made with excess oil and butter, your paratha is loaded with calories.

While it is tempting, filling and will tantalise the taste buds, it is also high in fat and carbs and low on protein.

It is not advisable to have aloo paratha for breakfast every day.

You may eat it once in three to six months by pairing it with curd. You can add a few veggies to make it healthier.