Recipe: Hitesh's Mom's Sambhar

Growing up, Sambhar has always been a regular delicacy at home, since I'm half-Mangalorean.

My late granny, Revathi Kotian, who hailed from Katipalla, near Mangaluru, would make it the best and I miss having hers!

Now my mom, Sunita Harisinghani, makes it 99.9 percent as well as Amma, and here's her recipe. It contains plenty of vegetables and freshly-made sambhar masala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Goyal/Wikimedia Commons

Mom’s Sambhar

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup toor dal or pigeon peas

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

Lime-sized ball tamarind, soaked in a little water

1 tsp jaggery

Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

Water

For the sambhar powder:

2 tsp chana dal or Bengal gram

2 tsp urad dal or white gram

2 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

2 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

8-10 black peppercorns

8-10 red chillies

2 sprigs curry leaves

The vegetables:

200 gm lal kadu or bopla or red pumpkin, chopped into cubes

200 gm small cauliflower florets

2-3 drumsticks, roughly peeled or scraped and cut into 1½-inch pieces

100 gm French beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium-sized small or baby baingans or eggplant or brinjals, cubed

200 gm suran or jimikand or elephant yam, peeled, cubed

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled, cubed

250 gm sambhar onions, peeled

For the tadka or tempering:

2 tsp coconut oil

½ tsp hing or asafoetida

1½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

Method



For the sambhar powder:

Dry roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, chana dal, urad dal, red chillies, 1 sprig curry leaves, together on a tawa, over low heat, for 5-1o minutes, stirring occasionally.

Take off heat and cool.

In a mixer, grind to a fine powder and keep aside.

For the sambhar:

In a pressure cooker, cook the toor dal with the tomatoes, about 1½ cups water, turmeric powder, over medium heat, for 3 whistles and take off heat.

Let the pressure release naturally and then open up the cooker and keep aside.

Meanwhile, boil the vegetables separately in a little water.

Add the boiled veggies, with its water, to the boiled dal.

Return the cooker to the heat and bring the sambhar to a boil.

Add the freshly-ground sambhar powder, salt, jaggery, tamarind pulp and mix.

Let it boil for 2 minutes and then take off heat.

For the tadka: