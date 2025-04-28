HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Recipe: Hitesh's Mom's Sambhar

Recipe: Hitesh's Mom's Sambhar

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 28, 2025

Growing up, Sambhar has always been a regular delicacy at home, since I'm half-Mangalorean.

My late granny, Revathi Kotian, who hailed from Katipalla, near Mangaluru, would make it the best and I miss having hers!

Now my mom, Sunita Harisinghani, makes it 99.9 percent as well as Amma, and here's her recipe. It contains plenty of vegetables and freshly-made sambhar masala.

Sambhar
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Goyal/Wikimedia Commons

Mom’s Sambhar

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup toor dal or pigeon peas
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped
  • Lime-sized ball tamarind, soaked in a little water
  • 1 tsp jaggery
  • Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp
  • Water

For the sambhar powder:

  • 2 tsp chana dal or Bengal gram
  • 2 tsp urad dal or white gram
  • 2 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds 
  • 2 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 8-10 black peppercorns
  • 8-10 red chillies
  • 2 sprigs curry leaves

The vegetables:

  • 200 gm lal kadu or bopla or red pumpkin, chopped into cubes
  • 200 gm small cauliflower florets
  • 2-3 drumsticks, roughly peeled or scraped and cut into 1½-inch pieces
  • 100 gm French beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 medium-sized small or baby baingans or eggplant or brinjals, cubed
  • 200 gm suran or jimikand or elephant yam, peeled, cubed 
  • 2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled, cubed
  • 250 gm sambhar onions, peeled

For the tadka or tempering:

  • 2 tsp coconut oil
  • ½ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 1½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 1 sprig curry leaves

Method

For the sambhar powder:

  • Dry roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, chana dal, urad dal, red chillies, 1 sprig curry leaves, together on a tawa, over low heat, for 5-1o minutes, stirring occasionally.
    Take off heat and cool.
  • In a mixer, grind to a fine powder and keep aside.

For the sambhar:

  • In a pressure cooker, cook the toor dal with the tomatoes, about 1½ cups water, turmeric powder, over medium heat, for 3 whistles and take off heat.
    Let the pressure release naturally and then open up the cooker and keep aside.
  • Meanwhile, boil the vegetables separately in a little water.
  • Add the boiled veggies, with its water, to the boiled dal.
    Return the cooker to the heat and bring the sambhar to a boil.
    Add the freshly-ground sambhar powder, salt, jaggery, tamarind pulp and mix.
    Let it boil for 2 minutes and then take off heat.

For the tadka:

  • Heat coconut oil in a small frying pan or tempering pan, over medium heat.
    Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves, asafoetida.
    Once the spices begin to crackle, pour it into the sambhar.
  • Serve piping hot with steamed rice and, if you prefer, also with appalams (South Indian rice papad), dash of ghee on the rice and pickle.
 
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
