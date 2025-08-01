Are Multivitamin Gummies Safe For Kids?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers practical advice on how to protect your child's health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jellybee/Pexels

Worried about your child's immunity during the monsoon season?

Are colourful gummies healthy and safe for kids?

From traditional remedies like gripe water to colourful supplements that taste like candy, young parents are bombarded with a lot of advice. While some are helpful, some may be outdated.

How do you know what is best for your child?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers practical advice on how to protect your child's health.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.

Anonymous: My four year old loves those colourful multivitamin gummies. His friend introduced them to him.

They're easy to eat and taste like candy. But are they actually needed?

Are they harmful?

What's the right age to start them, and how do I know which brand is safe?

Too many can lead to over dose of vitamins so stick to the recommended doses. Also check the sugar content.

Anonymous: Is it safe to give gripe water to newborns for gas and colic?

Our two month old cries for hours in the evening and everyone from relatives to neighbours is recommending gripe water.

What should I do?

Gripe water or any sweetened liquid will reduce crying temporarily but it can reduce the drive for breast feeding hence not recommended.

Anonymous: Ever since my daughter started nursery, she's been getting a cold or fever almost every two weeks.

It clears up in a few days but I'm worried her immunity is low.

Is this common in young kids or should I start some vitamin supplements or tests?

It is common in the first couple of years of starting school.

Ensure good sleep, no junk food and good intake of fruits and vegetables.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.