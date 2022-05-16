Breakfast Recipe: Fluffy Banana Pancakes

A perfect AM treat, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's light, fluffy Banana Pancakes have enough nutrition to power you through the day.

Made from scratch, these pancakes come together in less than 30 minutes, and are served with maple walnut cream.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Banana Pancakes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the maple walnut cream

½ cup walnuts

¼ cup water

1 tbsp maple syrup

¼ tsp cinnamon

For the pancakes

1 medium-size very ripe banana

¾ cup milk

2 tbsp melted butter, plus an additional tbsp for buttering the skillet

1/3 cup egg whites

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

1/3 cup chopped walnuts, for garnish

Slices ripe banana, for garnish

Method

To prepare maple walnut cream

Place all ingredients for the maple walnut cream in a blender or a small food processor and process until light and fluffy.

To prepare the pancakes

Mash the banana with a fork in a large bowl and stir in the milk, melted butter.

Stir together the dry ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and stir into the banana mixture.

Be careful not to over mix; a few small lumps are fine.

Beat the egg whites in a medoum-sized bowl using an electric beater until stiff peaks form.

Working in 3 batches, lightly fold the banana batter into the stiff egg whites until incorporated.

Coat a very large skillet or non-stick frying pan with ½ tbsp melted butter or non-stick cooking spray and warm over medium heat.

Scoop about ¼ cup of batter into the skillet for each pancake.

Cook until very bubbly on the surface, then turn and cook for 30 seconds more.

Repeat for each pancake.

Stack them up, garnish with ripe sliced bananas, chopped walnuts and the maple walnut cream.

Serve immediately.

Note: If you skip the egg whites in the recipe you won't get fluffy pancakes but you will get pancakes just the same.

Use cashew butter instead of regular butter, almond milk instead of milk and add two bananas instead one.

For sugar-free pancakes, opt for maple flavouring instead of syrup in the maple walnut cream and use a dash of honey instead. Replace suagr with honey or stevia in the batterand use oat flour instead of all purpose flour.

To make these pancakes low-sodium, use saltless butter and skip the salt and baking powder. The egg whites will allow the pancakes to turn out fluffy anyway.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.