Best and Worst Foods To Eat Before and After Yoga

Your yoga practice doesn't start on the mat; it begins in the kitchen, says Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, global yoga educator and founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute.

If you think yoga is about perfecting asanas and physical postures, you are wrong.

Yoga is one part of a holistic experience in which one's dietary choices -- what food you eat and when you eat it -- plays a significant role.

There is happy food, grumpy food and junk food.

Happy food is high in prana and nutrition, moves through your digestive system easily and is easy for your body to extract nutrients from. It supports you in many ways.

Grumpy food and junk food on the other hand like to stay stuck in your body, refusing to leave easily and affecting your hormonal balance, making it hard to move it out even when you try to!

It is important to choose wisely because your yoga practice does not start on the mat; it begins in the kitchen.

Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, global yoga educator and founder of the Akhanda Yoga Institute, offers science-backed tips to make your yoga sessions more effective and fulfilling.

Best time to perform yoga? On an empty stomach

It is recommended to perform yoga when your stomach is empty or at least three to four hours after you've had a hearty meal.

It is important that your food is well digested so that your body's energy can be used to optimise breath awareness and coordinate subtle movements, including the state of meditation.

When you do yoga immediately after a meal or on a partially full stomach, it disrupts your prana flow. Your digestive system will be strained and you will also experience limited breath capacity.

This can be harmful to the system from a yogic and energy standpoint.

Yoga is an act of quietude. Hence, eating or drinking within an hour of practice can interfere with the stillness one can achieve.

This also includes pre-packaged, seemingly healthy bars and shakes.

Stimulants like caffeine, nicotine and energy drinks too should be avoided as they can overstimulate the nervous system, thus interfering with the body's ability to relax naturally before yoga practice.

Best foods to eat before yoga (If at all you must)

Allow a three to four hour buffer after any solid food before beginning your yoga practice.

However, if an unusual delay or energy drop makes it necessary to eat something, the food you choose must be:

Extremely light

Easy to digest

Consumed no less than one hour before practice

Here's what you can have (in very small portions only)

Half a banana or a few slices of papaya. It is gentle on the stomach and rich in natural sugars for quick energy.

Four to five soaked almonds or walnuts. It is nourishing and easy to digest.

One tsp ghee or virgin coconut oil: It encourages energy flow and balances vata.

Dates or herbal teas (preferably non-caffeinated): They are relaxing and vitalising.

Foods to avoid before yoga

These are some foods you must certainly skip before your yoga practice:

Pre-workout formulas

Caffeinated drinks

Protein bars or processed snacks

Oily or spicy foods

Any yoga practice aims to energise the body in the most natural way possible. Do not modify this natural event through any artificial intervention or stimulation.

Choosing fresh, seasonal and locally produced foods is the most organic way to support digestion. For instance, consuming cooling fruits in summer will help regulate internal heat while root vegetables and winter herbs will improve your immunity and gut health.

What to eat after yoga

Once your practice concludes, you must rest your body for 30 to 45 minutes, allowing it to cool down.

This simple restraint of not consuming anything will encourage your nervous system to enter a relaxed state, allowing nutrients to be absorbed.

When it's time to eat, you may select foods that are:

Easy to digest

Hydrating and anti-inflammatory

Seasonally and locally available

Prana-rich, fresh and lovingly prepared

Best foods to eat post yoga

After a refreshing session of yoga, you can have the following:

Seasonal fruits (eg, pomegranate, watermelon, papaya): They replenish hydration and provide antioxidants.

Steamed or sauteed vegetables with ghee or light spices: They are grounding and digestive-friendly.

Lentil or moong soup: A classic Ayurvedic dish that supports detoxification and balances all doshas.

You can also include nut or grain-based warm drinks, such as:

Almond milk with turmeric: It soothes tissues and supports liver detox.

Flax or chia seeds: They offer Omega-3s and fibre for hormonal and gut balance.

Spirulina or moringa: Both are nutrient-dense superfoods that purify and energise.

Brahmi (gotu kola): It calms the mind and enhances cognitive function.

Coconut water: It gently restores electrolyte balance post-practice.

Foods to avoid post yoga

To optimise the benefits of a good yoga session, you must avoid the following foods:

Cold, stale or leftover food

Highly processed or packaged snacks

Refined sugar, white flour or chemical additives

The above unhealthy choices dampen post-practice clarity, burden the digestive fire and can lead to emotional or energetic imbalance.

Yoga is a sacred practice. Hence, every aspect around it should be regarded as that, including the food you put on your plate.

As you cultivate inner strength and stillness, honour your system with food that sustains clarity and balance.

