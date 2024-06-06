News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dazzling Naila

Dazzling Naila

By REDIFF STYLE
June 06, 2024 10:55 IST
Meet Ishq Vishk Rebound's Miss Right aka Riya aka Naila Grrewal.

She seems to have all the gyaan and style tips needed to ace the fashion charts.

It doesn't take much for this stunner to impress and she'll give you plenty of reasons to fall head over heels for her sartorial choices.

IMAGE: Naila is a dainty darling in green. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Naila Grrewal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor drives away the blues in shades of pink, purple, yellow and red as she gives off boss girl vibes.  

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, she turns to a simple pair of jeans and teams it with a basic top.

 

IMAGE: She is casually chic in eye-catching stripes. 

 

IMAGE: What a stunner! Naila is all set to rule hearts in head-to-toe black. 

 

IMAGE: She radiates timeless charm in this black and white combo. 

 

REDIFF STYLE
