Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aditi Will Take Your Breath Away!

Aditi Will Take Your Breath Away!

By REDIFF STYLE
May 31, 2024 12:49 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Sharma/Instagram

Aditi Sharma is living her best glam life. 

And now, the 'jeeti-jagti mom ki gudiya' plans to bring her A-game to Khatron Ke Khiladi's season 14.

The model-actor from Delhi, who has starred in television serials like Naagin 3, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Kaleerein, believes in 'turning heads as she chases dreams'. 

Her confidence, coupled with her effortless grace, make her a fashionista to watch out for.

IMAGE: Aditi looks radiant in a yellow lehenga and shiny mirrorwork choli

 

IMAGE: Is she headed to Barbie-land dressed in those bright pink pants?

 

IMAGE: It's impossible not to have a style crush on her when she shows up looking like a vision in off-white. 

 

IMAGE: She definitely loves her monochromes. 

 

IMAGE: The confident, classy lady looks amazing in florals. 

 

IMAGE: She would like to be a 'red flag that you can't resist'. 

 

IMAGE: A stylish belle in this green number, she pairs it with a septum ring and a tiered necklace. 

 

REDIFF STYLE
