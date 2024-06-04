Supercute Adrija

The latest it-girl on the small screen is Adrija Roy, who will soon be joining the cast of Kundali Bhagya as Dr Palki Khurana.

The Imlie actor believes in having fun with her outfits, which generally have a western flair, but she won't hesitate taking an occasional detour down the traditional route.

IMAGE: What better way to add to the soaring temperatures than in a cropped ganji and shorts?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Adrija Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: She gives fans a glimpse of her abs in a ribbed top and gulabi pants.

IMAGE: The actor glitters in a strappy velvet dress that's bound to inspire your upcoming night out.

IMAGE: She makes a strong case for animal prints in a strapless silhouette.

IMAGE: Adrija pairs this sexy black number brilliantly with a Gucci cap and thick-rimmed sunglasses.

IMAGE: How could we not include a pic of her in a cream sari that will make you wish the festive season comes sooner?