Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

The shirt, admittedly, is a very versatile piece of garment.
But why wear it in the traditional way when you can experiment and give it a funky twist?
Let these celebs show you just how you can do that.
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty gives off sunshine vibes in a printed bathing suit which she teams with a crinkled, unbuttoned white skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram
IMAGE: Disha Patani, on the other hand, is happy with her chequered shirt on the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: Take a tip from Ridhi Dogra and turn it into a funky sari blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram
IMAGE: Wearing a patchwork strapless dress? Make sure you coordinate it with a white button-down shirt like Karisma Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Oversized shirts offer the best excuse to chill in the heat, just like Esha Gupta is doing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor demonstrates how to pair formal wear with partywear in her fusion ensemble.
Her layered turquoise neckpiece is a great way of elevating the outfit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: She does love her shirts, doesn't she? Here she is, using it over her athleisure.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram