Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

The shirt, admittedly, is a very versatile piece of garment.

But why wear it in the traditional way when you can experiment and give it a funky twist?

Let these celebs show you just how you can do that.

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty gives off sunshine vibes in a printed bathing suit which she teams with a crinkled, unbuttoned white skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: Disha Patani, on the other hand, is happy with her chequered shirt on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a tip from Ridhi Dogra and turn it into a funky sari blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

IMAGE: Wearing a patchwork strapless dress? Make sure you coordinate it with a white button-down shirt like Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Oversized shirts offer the best excuse to chill in the heat, just like Esha Gupta is doing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor demonstrates how to pair formal wear with partywear in her fusion ensemble.

Her layered turquoise neckpiece is a great way of elevating the outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram