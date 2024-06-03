News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?

By REDIFF STYLE
June 03, 2024 11:38 IST
The shirt, admittedly, is a very versatile piece of garment. 

But why wear it in the traditional way when you can experiment and give it a funky twist? 

Let these celebs show you just how you can do that.  

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty gives off sunshine vibes in a printed bathing suit which she teams with a crinkled, unbuttoned white skirt. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Disha Patani, on the other hand, is happy with her chequered shirt on the beach. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a tip from Ridhi Dogra and turn it into a funky sari blouse. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Wearing a patchwork strapless dress? Make sure you coordinate it with a white button-down shirt like Karisma Kapoor. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Oversized shirts offer the best excuse to chill in the heat, just like Esha Gupta is doing.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor demonstrates how to pair formal wear with partywear in her fusion ensemble. 
Her layered turquoise neckpiece is a great way of elevating the outfit. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She does love her shirts, doesn't she? Here she is, using it over her athleisure.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
