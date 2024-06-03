News
When Riya Flirts With Summer

When Riya Flirts With Summer

By REDIFF STYLE
June 03, 2024 09:43 IST
By REDIFF STYLE
June 03, 2024 09:43 IST

Hitler's Riya Suman makes summer look cool.

Forever in a 'picnic state of mind', her wardrobe is filled with super-cute outfits meant for days when the sun is out.

She packs a punch in her eye-catching, breezy silhouettes that are paired with oodles of glam.

IMAGE: Riya is the cynosure of all eyes in a flattering wraparound dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Riya Suman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her cotton silhouette is the perfect choice for the season; it comes with ruffled strappy shoulders. 

 

IMAGE: She blooms in pink surrounded by pretty, colourful flowers. 

 

IMAGE: A white number as comfy as this is a must-have when the sun is flexing its muscles. 

 

IMAGE: Evenings call for an all-black hit with lace gloves and an elegant string of pearls around the neck.  

 

IMAGE: Isn't that red skater dress sheer perfection?

REDIFF STYLE
