Irresistible Ankita

By REDIFF STYLE
May 31, 2024 10:48 IST
For Ankita Kharat, subtle is out, badass is in!

It's about being bold or going home for the actor who'll gladly take fashion risks. 

On the professional front too, Raju Yadav's leading lady wears many hats. She's a singer, a model and knows how to speak Spanish and Korean.

IMAGE: Ankita rocks the sari in pink, gold and a pop of blue. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ankita Kharat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She can even carry off what looks like curtain cloth -- The Sound Of Music, anyone?

 

IMAGE: She could be the reason animal prints make a comeback. 

 

IMAGE: If you're hunting for an excuse to revisit the full-length black skirt lying in your closet, look no further. 

 

IMAGE: She'll make you see green! Summer is the best time to wear a cutout dress, isn't it? 

 

IMAGE: Like her Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfit? 

 

IMAGE: Dressed like a mermaid, she makes a case for the cropped bustier and pairs it with a printed skirt. 

