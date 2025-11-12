HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » CAT 2025: Follow This 14-Day Study Plan

CAT 2025: Follow This 14-Day Study Plan

By AASHISH SOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 11:26 IST

x

In Week 10 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood explains how to solve mocks, revise concepts and optimise your time to score better.

cat 2025 study tips

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

As the countdown to CAT 2025 begins, it is natural for aspirants to feel anxious and overwhelmed.

The Common Admission Test 2025, the performance in which enables admission to the top management schools in the country, is scheduled for November 30.

In Week 10 of Rediff's MBA Preparation Series, CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood tells you how you can make the most of these final two-and-a-half weeks to boost your score and confidence.

"Everyone is equally scared. You're not alone," Aashish reassures first-time aspirants. "A bit of fear is actually good -- it keeps you alert and focused."

If your portion is not complete yet, Aashish advises you to avoid chasing new topics at this stage.

"Don't try to learn new concepts now," he says. "Focus on revising what you already know and mastering the basics."

The final two weeks, he adds, are all about smart revision and simulated practice.

"Attempt one mock test every two days and try to include one sectional test every day."

The final weeks are crucial and Aashish reminds aspirants to take care of their health and state of mind.

"Avoid outside food, eat light and get enough rest," he says. "Even a short daily walk or some light exercise can help you stay calm and focused."

Watch the video to understand how consistency and confidence can help you make the most of the time left for CAT 2025.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • Have CAT-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

ALSO SEE

cat 2025 tips

AASHISH SOOD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

CAT Prep, Week 9: Smart Tips To De-Stress And Refocus
CAT Prep, Week 9: Smart Tips To De-Stress And Refocus
CAT Tips: Can You Read 300 Words In A Minute?
CAT Tips: Can You Read 300 Words In A Minute?
CAT Tips: Focus On Accuracy, Not Attempts
CAT Tips: Focus On Accuracy, Not Attempts
CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For DI-LR
CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For DI-LR
CAT Prep 2025: How To Score Well In Quant
CAT Prep 2025: How To Score Well In Quant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Bihar Elections NDA will return, people voted for Modi, Nitish, and development says Shahnawaz Hussain0:52

Bihar Elections NDA will return, people voted for Modi,...

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan0:31

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme...

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Yarn Distribution Ceremony in Agartala2:24

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Yarn Distribution Ceremony...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO