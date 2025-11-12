CAT 2025: Follow This 14-Day Study Plan

In Week 10 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood explains how to solve mocks, revise concepts and optimise your time to score better.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

As the countdown to CAT 2025 begins, it is natural for aspirants to feel anxious and overwhelmed.

The Common Admission Test 2025, the performance in which enables admission to the top management schools in the country, is scheduled for November 30.

In Week 10 of Rediff's MBA Preparation Series, CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood tells you how you can make the most of these final two-and-a-half weeks to boost your score and confidence.

"Everyone is equally scared. You're not alone," Aashish reassures first-time aspirants. "A bit of fear is actually good -- it keeps you alert and focused."

If your portion is not complete yet, Aashish advises you to avoid chasing new topics at this stage.

"Don't try to learn new concepts now," he says. "Focus on revising what you already know and mastering the basics."

The final two weeks, he adds, are all about smart revision and simulated practice.

"Attempt one mock test every two days and try to include one sectional test every day."

The final weeks are crucial and Aashish reminds aspirants to take care of their health and state of mind.

"Avoid outside food, eat light and get enough rest," he says. "Even a short daily walk or some light exercise can help you stay calm and focused."

Watch the video to understand how consistency and confidence can help you make the most of the time left for CAT 2025.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood

Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Have CAT-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE

ALSO SEE