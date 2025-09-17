HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAT 2025: How To Excel In Quantitative Aptitude

By AASHISH SOOD
September 17, 2025 14:24 IST

In part 4 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood guides aspirants with strategies to ace the Quantitative Aptitude section for CAT 2025 exam.

CAT 2025 MBA prep series on Rediff: How to prepare for quantitative aptitude section tips by CAT expert Aashish Sood

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

For a lot of Indians, Math is not the first or preferred choice of subject.

But if you are appearing for competitive examinations like the Common Admission Test, your arithmetic skills are important.

"Math is not the same as Quantitative Aptitude," insists Aashish Sood, a CAT expert and alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. "It also includes English and Critical Reasoning," he adds.

In part 4 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, Sood guides aspirants with strategies to ace the Quantitative Aptitude section for CAT 2025 exam.

