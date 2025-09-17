CAT 2025: How To Excel In Quantitative Aptitude

In part 4 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood guides aspirants with strategies to ace the Quantitative Aptitude section for CAT 2025 exam.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

For a lot of Indians, Math is not the first or preferred choice of subject.

But if you are appearing for competitive examinations like the Common Admission Test, your arithmetic skills are important.

"Math is not the same as Quantitative Aptitude," insists Aashish Sood, a CAT expert and alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. "It also includes English and Critical Reasoning," he adds.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood

Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

