Expert Speak: What You Need To Know About CAT 2025

In the first of a weekly MBA-prep series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains everything you need to know about the Common Admission Test.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels

The Common Admission Test is one of India's most competitive MBA entrance exams.

Conducted online, it is the first step that helps enable admission to the top IIMs and business schools in the country.

The CAT exam tests candidates across three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and quantitative aptitude (QA).

The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for Sunday, November 30.

CAT expert Aashish Sood, an alumnus of IIM-Lucknow and Delhi Technical University, has over 18 years of experience in coaching students for this exam and multiple 99.9+ percentile CAT scores himself.

In the coming months, he will share smart strategies on how to prepare for the exam.

Watch the first video where Aashish explains the importance of CAT 2025.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood

Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff