HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Expert Speak: What You Need To Know About CAT 2025

Expert Speak: What You Need To Know About CAT 2025

By AASHISH SOOD
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 10:33 IST

x

In the first of a weekly MBA-prep series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains everything you need to know about the Common Admission Test.

cat 2025 on rediffvideo 1

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels

The Common Admission Test is one of India's most competitive MBA entrance exams.

Conducted online, it is the first step that helps enable admission to the top IIMs and business schools in the country.

The CAT exam tests candidates across three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and quantitative aptitude (QA).

The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for Sunday, November 30.

CAT expert Aashish Sood, an alumnus of IIM-Lucknow and Delhi Technical University, has over 18 years of experience in coaching students for this exam and multiple 99.9+ percentile CAT scores himself.

In the coming months, he will share smart strategies on how to prepare for the exam.

Watch the first video where Aashish explains the importance of CAT 2025.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE

AASHISH SOOD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

CAT 2025 To Be Held On November 30
CAT 2025 To Be Held On November 30
I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You
I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
7 Steps To Remove Fear Of Maths
7 Steps To Remove Fear Of Maths
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Marathi Look1:15

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Marathi Look

'Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Divorce Rumours5:33

'Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Divorce...

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation talk with Govinda1:10

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV