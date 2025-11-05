HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAT 2025: Smart Tips To De-Stress And Refocus

CAT 2025: Smart Tips To De-Stress And Refocus

By AASHISH SOOD
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 05, 2025 13:26 IST

In week 9 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood shares simple yet effective strategies to manage exam stress and stay focused.

cat tips how to destress before the exam

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

As the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) exam draws closer -- the exam is scheduled for November 30 -- the pressure to perform can get overwhelming.

Maybe you're running behind schedule.

Maybe you're struggling to revise all the topics you had planned.

Or maybe, despite studying hard, your mock scores aren't improving.

Whatever the reason, it's natural for aspirants to feel anxious at this stage.

In week 9 of the MBA preparation series, CAT Expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood shares simple yet effective strategies to manage exam stress and stay focused.

"If you are feeling overwhelmed with your studies, take a break," says Aashish. "If something is constantly stressing you, write down what it is so you can plan how to deal with it.

"During your break, do something that helps you unwind. You can cook, draw, sketch, listen to your favourite song or pick up a hobby. It really helps calm your nerves."

For many aspirants, self-doubt can creep in as the exam approaches. Aashish suggests aspirants revisit their original goals to stay grounded.

"If you have any doubt about your preparation or strategy, circle back to your goal and vision board from Day One," he advises. "If you had set a goal to attempt 15 mocks, try to do at least one mock today. Focus on one thing at a time; the rest will take care of itself."

According to him, flexibility and resilience are key traits of successful candidates.

"No matter how early you started preparing, you have to understand that sometimes plans don't work," Aashish reminds students.

"There may be unexpected guests or events at home that distract you or seem like obstacles. Don't stress. Instead, stay calm, realign your thoughts and continue with your preparation.

"Every success -- small or big -- is still a success. You have to learn to adapt yourself around the obstacle."

With just two weeks left for CAT 2025, his message is clear -- pause, destress and refocus.

In this video, Aashish Sood shares effective tips that will help aspirants stay motivated during the final weeks leading to CAT 2025.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.

AASHISH SOOD
