HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For Data Interpretation-Logical Reasoning

CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For Data Interpretation-Logical Reasoning

By AASHISH SOOD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 14:04 IST

x

In Week 6 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood tells you how to prepare for the data interpretation and logical reasoning section.

cat 2025: how to prepare for data interpretation and logical reasoning

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels

What would you call the brother of your mother?

At 3.45 am, what would the angle be?

Which day of the week was August 15, 1947?

These are the type of questions likely to appear in the data interpretation and logical reasoning (DI-LR) section of the Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025), scheduled on November 30.

Performance in the CAT will help determine admission into some of the top management schools in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

According to Aashish Sood, a CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus, the DI-LR section tests you to "understand how you interpret data and whether you have the ability to make relations between different sets of data".

Calling it a trickier section to crack, Mr. Sood explains that "this is the section where maximum students got negative marking" in the previous year.

In Week 6 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT Expert Aashish Sood tells you how to prepare for the DI-LR section:

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.

ALSO SEE

cat 2025: how to prepare for data interpretation and logical reasoning

AASHISH SOOD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...
The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...
MBA: Prestigious Degree, No Jobs?
MBA: Prestigious Degree, No Jobs?
Want To Study MBA At IIFM?
Want To Study MBA At IIFM?
Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India
Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India
Want To Study MBA Or MS Abroad?
Want To Study MBA Or MS Abroad?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 2

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

webstory image 3

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

VIDEOS

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes salute at the parade at Hindon Air Base3:37

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes...

Indian Air Force displays might during Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase1:05

Indian Air Force displays might during Air Force Day...

Air warriors carry out stunning march past at Hindon Air Base Station on Air Force Day3:58

Air warriors carry out stunning march past at Hindon Air...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO