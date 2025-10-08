CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For Data Interpretation-Logical Reasoning

In Week 6 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood tells you how to prepare for the data interpretation and logical reasoning section.

What would you call the brother of your mother?

At 3.45 am, what would the angle be?

Which day of the week was August 15, 1947?

These are the type of questions likely to appear in the data interpretation and logical reasoning (DI-LR) section of the Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025), scheduled on November 30.

Performance in the CAT will help determine admission into some of the top management schools in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

According to Aashish Sood, a CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus, the DI-LR section tests you to "understand how you interpret data and whether you have the ability to make relations between different sets of data".

Calling it a trickier section to crack, Mr. Sood explains that "this is the section where maximum students got negative marking" in the previous year.

In Week 6 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT Expert Aashish Sood tells you how to prepare for the DI-LR section:

