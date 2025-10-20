HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » CAT Tips: Focus On Accuracy, Not Attempts

CAT Tips: Focus On Accuracy, Not Attempts

By AASHISH SOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 11:14 IST

x

In Week 7 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains how you can score well in the data interpretation and logical reasoning section of the exam.

how to score well in cat 2025, data interpretation and logical reasoning

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Burrows/Pexels

The data interpretation and logical reasoning (DI-LR) section is one of the trickiest sections of the Common Admission Test 2025.

A student's performance in the CAT -- which is scheduled for Sunday, November 30 -- enables admission into some of the top business schools in the country.

According to CAT expert Aashish Sood, your success in the section depends less on speed and more on strategy.

"Don't jump straight into questions," he advises. "Start with puzzles" to warm up.

"Before you dive in, figure out whether you're more of a DI or LR person. Are you good with numbers and calculations or you're strong with logic and relationships?

"You can go through the previous years' questions, identify which ones are direct and which need inference."

Remember that each set deserves a few minutes of careful reading before you begin.

"You usually get around 10 minutes per set, so the goal is accuracy not just attempts."

Aashish offers more tips in the video below:

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.

ALSO SEE

cat 2025: how to score well in cat 2025, data interpretation and logical reasoning

AASHISH SOOD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For DI-LR
CAT Prep 2025: How to Prepare For DI-LR
Trump's 5% Rule: How Will It Affect Indian Students?
Trump's 5% Rule: How Will It Affect Indian Students?
Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India
Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India
The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...
The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Louvre Museum Robbery: Police swing into action, investigate scene1:44

Louvre Museum Robbery: Police swing into action,...

Homecoming! Released Israeli twin hostages return home to cheering crowds2:58

Homecoming! Released Israeli twin hostages return home to...

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains along LoC1:17

Kupwara's Tangdhar village sees snow-covered mountains...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO