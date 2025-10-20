CAT Tips: Focus On Accuracy, Not Attempts

In Week 7 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains how you can score well in the data interpretation and logical reasoning section of the exam.

The data interpretation and logical reasoning (DI-LR) section is one of the trickiest sections of the Common Admission Test 2025.

A student's performance in the CAT -- which is scheduled for Sunday, November 30 -- enables admission into some of the top business schools in the country.

According to CAT expert Aashish Sood, your success in the section depends less on speed and more on strategy.

"Don't jump straight into questions," he advises. "Start with puzzles" to warm up.

"Before you dive in, figure out whether you're more of a DI or LR person. Are you good with numbers and calculations or you're strong with logic and relationships?

"You can go through the previous years' questions, identify which ones are direct and which need inference."

Remember that each set deserves a few minutes of careful reading before you begin.

"You usually get around 10 minutes per set, so the goal is accuracy not just attempts."

