CAT Prep 2025: How To Score Well In Quant

In part 5 of Rediff's weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood tells you how to strategise to remember formulae and optimise your preparation for the Quantitative Aptitude section.

You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for MBA admissions is scheduled on November 30.

With less than two months left for the exam, the syllabus may seem vast.

If you are starting with Quantitative Aptitude, remember that foundation and conceptual knowledge is the key to cracking the section.

"Start by reading any previous CAT paper to understand the type of questions and paper pattern. Try and solve at least 30 questions every day," urges Aashish Sood, a CAT expert and alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

"Maintain a booklet where you can write formulae, strategies and shortcuts that you can later refer to," Aashish adds in his latest video.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood

Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

