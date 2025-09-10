How To Prepare For CAT 2025

In part 3 of our weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains how you can start preparing for the exam.
The Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) is scheduled for Sunday, November 30, 2025.
The exam tests applicants for problem-solving, analytical thinking, and language skills.
The syllabus primarily covers three sections: Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC).
In Part 3 of our weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood breaks down the syllabus and provides a strategic time-table to help you stay on track with your studies.
You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.