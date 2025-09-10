HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Prepare For CAT 2025

By AASHISH SOOD
September 10, 2025 13:28 IST

In part 3 of our weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains how you can start preparing for the exam.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

The Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) is scheduled for Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The exam tests applicants for problem-solving, analytical thinking, and language skills.

The syllabus primarily covers three sections: Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC).

In Part 3 of our weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood breaks down the syllabus and provides a strategic time-table to help you stay on track with your studies.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.

AASHISH SOOD
