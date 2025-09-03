HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India

Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India

By AASHISH SOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 03, 2025 12:21 IST

x

In the second part our weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains the difference between CAT, NMAT, XAT and SNAP.

beyond cat: top MBA exams in India

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ludovic Delot/Pexels

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) that enables admission into the top MBA schools in the country is scheduled on Sunday, November 30.

While CAT scores are accepted by the 21 Indian Institutes of Management and the top business schools in elite tier 1 colleges, students can also register for NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test), XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) and SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test).

Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, the XAT is accepted by XLRI, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, TAPMI and 160+ institutes.

NMAT is organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the same body that conducts GMAT. NMAT scores are accepted by NMIMS (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad) and 30+ other B-schools in India and abroad.

SNAP is a shorter duration test conducted by Symbiosis International; its scores are accepted by 16 Symbiosis institutes including SCMHRD, SIBM Pune and SIIB.

In Part 2 of a weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains the difference between CAT, NMAT, XAT and SNAP.

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

You can ask your CAT-related questions HERE.

beyond cat: top MBA exams in India

AASHISH SOOD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

What You Need To Know About CAT 2025
What You Need To Know About CAT 2025
CAT 2025 To Be Held On November 30
CAT 2025 To Be Held On November 30
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?
What Is The Age Limit For Doing MBA At An IIM?
I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You
I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You
MBA courses that may get you a JOB
MBA courses that may get you a JOB

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Malai Modak: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Sadhana's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Indians On Hunger Strike

VIDEOS

Anant Ambani offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:52

Anant Ambani offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

'PM Modi is smart': Top NYU professor slams Trump, hails Modi10:05

'PM Modi is smart': Top NYU professor slams Trump, hails...

Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after Ladakh visit0:48

Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after Ladakh visit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV