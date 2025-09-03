Beyond CAT: MBA Entrance Exams in India

In the second part our weekly MBA preparation series, CAT expert Aashish Sood explains the difference between CAT, NMAT, XAT and SNAP.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) that enables admission into the top MBA schools in the country is scheduled on Sunday, November 30.

While CAT scores are accepted by the 21 Indian Institutes of Management and the top business schools in elite tier 1 colleges, students can also register for NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test), XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) and SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test).

Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, the XAT is accepted by XLRI, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, TAPMI and 160+ institutes.

NMAT is organised by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the same body that conducts GMAT. NMAT scores are accepted by NMIMS (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad) and 30+ other B-schools in India and abroad.

SNAP is a shorter duration test conducted by Symbiosis International; its scores are accepted by 16 Symbiosis institutes including SCMHRD, SIBM Pune and SIIB.

