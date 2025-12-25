13 Magic Malai Dishes

Whether it's adding richness to festive desserts or lending silkiness to everyday meals, malai brings an unmistakable depth of flavour to a dish, lifting it into the realm of the scrumptious.

The holiday season is a time for extraordinary meals and here's a delicious roundup of 13 recipes that celebrate this creamy magic.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

1. Anda Malai Masala

Mayur Sanap offers yummy take on the classic egg curry. His version blends subtle spices with a smooth, rich base, turning a simple dish into something special.

Please find the recipe here: Anda Malai Masala

Photograph: Swayampurna Mishra for Rediff

2. Ras Malai

A classic Indian milk-based dessert by Swayampurna Mishra it features soft cottage cheese balls made from the richness of the milk, which are soaked in sweet, fragrant milk flavored with saffron, cardamom and rose water.

The paneer discs are first cooked in sugar syrup and then chilled in milk to absorb all the flavours.

Please find the recipe here: Ras Malai

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

3. Mango Malai Sandwich

Sangita Agrawal does wonderful things with mangoes and bread. Ripe mango slices are layered between soft bread spread with lightly sweetened fresh cream and a hint of cardamom, creating a cool, fruity, and indulgent sandwich.

Please find the recipe here: Mango Malai Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy CosmicEmperor/Wikimedia Commons

4. Chingri Malai Curry

Here is the recipe for the traditional Bengali prawn curry from Saurab Paul Chowdhury -- succulent prawns are cooked in a lavish coconut-milk-based gravy lightly seasoned with spices like turmeric, green chillies and garam masala.

The curry celebrates the subtle sweetness and warmth of Bengal's coastal flavours.

Please find the recipe here: Chingri Malai Curry

Photograph: Nadiya Sarguroh for Rediff

5. Malai Custard Cake

This cake by Nadiya Sarguroh layers soft rusk with a lush custard, infused with milk, sugar and saffron. A unique fusion festival recipe, it doesn't require much effort -- no endless frying or slaving over the stove. Enjoy!

Please find the recipe here: Malai Custard Cake

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

6. Malai Kofta

Paneer and potatoes are transformed into a velvety, restaurant-style kofta curry that's a great match with a pulau or flatbreads. Chef Sarab Kapoor fries the balls of paneer till golden and crispy and simmers them in a milky, spiced tomato-based gravy.

Please find the recipe here: Malai Kofta

Photograph: Chef David Edward Raj for Rediff

7. Murgh Malai Tikka

Is there anything as creamy as a Murgh Malai Tikka? Chef David Edward Raj does a fresh take on the tandoor classic, using lush cream and cheese marinade to tenderise the chicken and lock in moisture. The result is a mildly spiced, melt-in-the-mouth soft tikkas.

Please find the recipe here: Murgh Malai Tikka

Photograph: Kind courtesy lapetitchef.blogspot.in

8. Malai Laddoos

By blending paneer with condensed milk and cream, Taruna Deepak achieves the most mulayam, milky laddoos that are lightly perfumed with cardamom and an easy homemade treat.

Please find the recipe here: Malai Laddoos

Photograph: Swayampurna Mishra for Rediff

9. Methi Matar Malai

Swayampurna Mishra's version of this popular dish celebrates balance: The slight bitterness of fresh fenugreek offset by the sweetness of peas and the smoothness of cream. It's a light, aromatic curry that feels indulgent without being heavy, ideal with warm phulkas or Jeera Rice.

Please find the recipe here: Methi Matar Malai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indu Ravindranath/Wikimedia Commons

10. Malai Modak

Modaks can be stuffed with malai too for an exotic result. The stuffing is concocted from paneer and condensed milk and the end result is a sweet full of depth.

Please find the recipe here: Malai Modak

Photograph: Shumaila Chauhan for Rediff

11. Malai Broccoli

Shumaila Chauhan turns broccoli into something fancy-schmanzy and party-worthy by coating it in a rich, spiced malai marinade and roasting it.

Please find the recipe here: Malai Broccoli

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

12. Kasuri Malai Murgh

A layered chicken curry flavoured with kasuri methi, ' version is mildly spiced and full of comforting flavours.

Please find the recipe here: Kasuri Malai Murgh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Renaissance Mumbai

13. Nariyal Malai Ghevar

This Rajasthani sweet with its typical honeycomb-textured is soaked in sugar syrup and topped with rich coconut-infused rabri (malai), garnished with nuts and silver leaf for a celebratory finish. A recipe shared by Chef Gautam Mehrishi.

Please find the recipe here: Nariyal Malai Ghevar

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan