Recipe: Mayur's Anda Malai Masala

Versatile, economical and satisfying, eggs can be had in many ways, Indian-style -- boiled, half-boiled, fried, scrambled -- and an anda curry/roast makes for a great dinner, especially when served with hot steamed rice or rotis.

If you love eggs, like I do, this yummy and easy-to-make egg curry will be your new favourite.

Anda Malai Masala is an interesting alternative to the usual spicy raseela egg preparations.

The cashews adds creaminess, while the green chillies and black pepper spice it up.

Milk is used instead of cream to prepare the base for the rich white gravy.

For those who don't eat eggs, replace the eggs with 1 cup chopped paneer. Shallow fry it in 1 tsp butter before adding it to the gravy.

Anda Malai Masala

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

3 eggs, hard-boiled, shelled, cut into halves

8-10 cashews, soaked in warm water for 30 minutes

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

200 ml milk

½ tsp black pepper powder

Dash white pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp roughly chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp salted butter

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp, since the butter has salt too

1 tbsp oil + ½ tsp Kashmiri chilly powder for the rogan, optional, for garnish

Method

Grind the chopped onions, green chillies and the cashews in a blender to a smooth paste.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and put in the eggs, yolk side down, and fry them for a minute or 2.

Flip, and let the eggs fry for another minute or so on the other side.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Flip, and let the eggs fry for another minute or so on the other side. Take off heat and keep aside. In the same saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat.

Add the onion-chilly-cashew paste.

Stir and let it cook for about 2 minutes.

Now add the ginger-garlic paste and cook the mixture for 10 minutes over low heat or until the colour changes to pale caramel.

Take off heat and add milk and mix well.

Heat again over low heat, keep stirring the gravy continuously, but gently for a minute.

Add the dry masalas and the salt to the gravy.

Let it cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the fried egg halves.

Allow it to absorb the flavours for about 2 minutes over low heat.

Take off heat and garnish the dish with chopped coriander leaves and swirls of rogan (hot oil infused with Kashmiri chilliy powder) on top for visual appeal.

Serve with butter naans or parathas or rotis.

Mayur's Note: The recipe naturally has a mild sweetness to it, but if you would like the gravy to be sweeter, add a tsp of sugar when you add the milk into the onion-cashew-green chilly paste.