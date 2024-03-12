News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli

Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli

By SHUMAILA CHAUHAN
March 12, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Food blogger Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli is a scrumptious and reasonably healthy starter. It uses less oil and doesn't require deep frying. It has great taste that comes from the cream cheese, hung curd, spices, garlic and kasundi (Bengali mustard paste).

Have the dish by itself or serve it with an assortment of vegetarian appetisers and it's bound to be an instant hit. 

Cooking, baking, eating, writing, styling and photography is what Shumaila does on a daily basis, she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shumaila Chauhan

Malai Broccoli  

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 600-700 gm broccoli, cut into florets
  • 2 tbsp cream cheese
  • ½ cup hung curd
  • 2 tbsp fresh cream
  • Seeds of 2-3 green elaichi or cardamom, crushed
  • Pinch, nutmeg powder
  • ¾ cup walnuts, soaked overnight
  • Juice of 1 neebu or lemon
  • Few strands kesar or saffron, mixed in 1 tbsp warm milk
  • ½-inch piece ginger, grated
  • 5 garlic pods, crushed or minced
  • 1 tbsp mustard oil
  • 1½ tbsp kasundi paste
  • Pinch, salt
  • Dash, black pepper powder
  • Melted butter, for basting
  • Water
  • Ice-cold water
  • Oil to grease the oven tray
  • Parchment paper
  • Lemon wedges, to serve
  • Sliced onion rings, to serve

 Method

  • Soak the walnuts in water overnight or for 5-6 hours.
    Drain the walnuts and blend along with the cream cheese, cream, hung curd, crushed cardamom, soaked saffron strands, grated ginger, garlic, mustard oil, kasundi, lemon juice, nutmeg, salt and pepper in a mixer to make a paste.
  • In a saucepan, bring 3-4 cups water to a boil and blanch the broccoli florets in it for a few seconds only, allowing them to remain bright green.
    Strain the florets and briefly soak them in a bowl full of ice-cold water to cool and prevent the florets from cooking further.
  • In a bowl, mix the florets with the walnut-cream-curd paste.
    Let the broccoli marinate for 2-3 hours.
  • Preheat the oven to 200°C.
    Line a tray with parchment paper and grease with a little oil.
    Place the marinated broccoli on the tray and bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping the pieces and basting them with the melted butter halfway through.
    Alternately, cook the broccoli in a grill pan on the stove.
    Serve warm with lemon wedges and sliced onion rings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shumaila Chauhan is the creator of the food blog Novice Housewife.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHUMAILA CHAUHAN
COMMENT
Print this article
2 Easy Breakfast Recipes
2 Easy Breakfast Recipes
Recipe: Taruna's Lasooni Paneer
Recipe: Taruna's Lasooni Paneer
Recipe: Pumpkin Risotto
Recipe: Pumpkin Risotto
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
Haryana CM Khattar quits amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
Haryana CM Khattar quits amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
India rejects China's remarks on Modi's Arunachal visit
India rejects China's remarks on Modi's Arunachal visit

More like this

Recipe: Butter Garlic Green Matar

Recipe: Butter Garlic Green Matar

Recipe: Healthy, Hearty Lentil Stew

Recipe: Healthy, Hearty Lentil Stew

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances