10 Tempting Recipes Using Super-Grain Ragi

Step into the world of wholesome eating and try these delicious ragi recipes, where ancient grains meet modern flavours.
1. Kerala-Style Ragi Puttu
Freshly-steamed puttu is always delightful. But try it like Anita Aikara does using ragi instead of rice. Eaten with Kadla Curry or any other curry, it makes for a light yet filling breakfast that keeps you energised for hours.
Please find the recipe here: Kerala-Style Ragi Puttu
2. Ragi Pancakes
Yes, why not replace the maida in pancakes with ragi? This recipe by Chef Shantanu Gupte is about the right way to begin your day -- mildly sweet, nutrient-rich, have them with fresh fruit.
Please find the recipe here: Ragi Pancakes
3. Ragi Laddoos
From Sahana Shivprasad Shetty’s homemade version to Chef Sharad Tenguriya’s festive-style laddoos, learn the joys of biting into a sweet that celebrates health and taste in perfect harmony.
Please find the recipes here: Everyday Ragi Laddoos and Festival Ragi Laddoos
4. Ragi Dosa
Mayur Sanap uses the earthy flavour of finger millets to make classic, crisp dosas.
Please find the recipe here: Ragi Dosa
5. Ragi Waffles
A delightful Indian take on a Western favourite, these are uniquely made with ragi, coconut, jaggery and spiced with cardamom and cinnamon. Recipe courtesy: Chef Vijesh Modi.
Please find the recipe here: Ragi Waffles
6. Ragi Modaks
Ragi flour, dates and nuts ensure these modaks, by Chef Kushkant Tripathi, are quite different from your run-of-the-mill modaks and mildly more guilt-free.
Please find the recipe here: Ragi Modaks
7. Ragi Cutlets
Corn flour and ragi flour provide a crunchy outer covering for an air-fryer vegetable cutlet consisting of potatoes, beans, peas, beetroot, with spices like dried mango powder and red chilly powder. Dip them in green chutney or dab them with ketchup for a treat had with super garam chai.
Please find the recipe here: Ragi Cutlets
8. Millet Gingerbread Cookies
Christmas is not far away and it's time think of a Yuletide menu. Isn't little ginger chokra boys made from millets a great idea?
Please find the recipe here: Millet Gingerbread Cookies
9. Millet Plum Cake
Made with millet flour, dried fruits, nuts, warm spices, it’s rich, moist and thoda hatke.
Please find the recipe here: Millet Plum Cake
10. Ragi Oats Laddoos
In addition to ragi, these laddoos have oats, jaggery, ghee and are rich in fibre, calcium.
Please find the recipe here: Ragi Oats Laddoos
Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff