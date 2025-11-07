10 Tempting Recipes Using Super-Grain Ragi

Step into the world of wholesome eating and try these delicious ragi recipes, where ancient grains meet modern flavours.

Photograph: Anita Aikara/Rediff

1. Kerala-Style Ragi Puttu

Freshly-steamed puttu is always delightful. But try it like Anita Aikara does using ragi instead of rice. Eaten with Kadla Curry or any other curry, it makes for a light yet filling breakfast that keeps you energised for hours.

Please find the recipe here: Kerala-Style Ragi Puttu

Photograph: Chef Shantanu Gupte for Rediff

2. Ragi Pancakes

Yes, why not replace the maida in pancakes with ragi? This recipe by Chef Shantanu Gupte is about the right way to begin your day -- mildly sweet, nutrient-rich, have them with fresh fruit.

Please find the recipe here: Ragi Pancakes

Photograph: Sahana Shivprasad Shetty and Chef Sharad Tenguriya for Rediff

3. Ragi Laddoos

From Sahana Shivprasad Shetty’s homemade version to Chef Sharad Tenguriya’s festive-style laddoos, learn the joys of biting into a sweet that celebrates health and taste in perfect harmony.

Please find the recipes here: Everyday Ragi Laddoos and Festival Ragi Laddoos

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

4. Ragi Dosa

Mayur Sanap uses the earthy flavour of finger millets to make classic, crisp dosas.

Please find the recipe here: Ragi Dosa

Photograph: Chef Vijesh Modi for Rediff

5. Ragi Waffles

A delightful Indian take on a Western favourite, these are uniquely made with ragi, coconut, jaggery and spiced with cardamom and cinnamon. Recipe courtesy: Chef Vijesh Modi.

Please find the recipe here: Ragi Waffles

Photograph: Intercontinental, Mumbai for Rediff

6. Ragi Modaks

Ragi flour, dates and nuts ensure these modaks, by Chef Kushkant Tripathi, are quite different from your run-of-the-mill modaks and mildly more guilt-free.

Please find the recipe here: Ragi Modaks

Photograph: Godrej Appliances for Rediff

7. Ragi Cutlets

Corn flour and ragi flour provide a crunchy outer covering for an air-fryer vegetable cutlet consisting of potatoes, beans, peas, beetroot, with spices like dried mango powder and red chilly powder. Dip them in green chutney or dab them with ketchup for a treat had with super garam chai.

Please find the recipe here: Ragi Cutlets

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaetan Lee/Wikimedia Commons

8. Millet Gingerbread Cookies

Christmas is not far away and it's time think of a Yuletide menu. Isn't little ginger chokra boys made from millets a great idea?

Please find the recipe here: Millet Gingerbread Cookies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joegoauk Goa/Wikimedia Commons

9. Millet Plum Cake

Made with millet flour, dried fruits, nuts, warm spices, it’s rich, moist and thoda hatke.

Please find the recipe here: Millet Plum Cake

Photograph: Godrej Appliances for Rediff

10. Ragi Oats Laddoos

In addition to ragi, these laddoos have oats, jaggery, ghee and are rich in fibre, calcium.

Please find the recipe here: Ragi Oats Laddoos

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff