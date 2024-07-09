Recipe: Chef Sarab's Malai Kofta

Paneer Kofta is an any-day-of the-week kind of dish, that adds a little cheer to daily menus.

Chef Sarab Kapoor's Malai Kofta requires more prep than making a sabzi, because both the koftas and tomato sauce need to be made up and added to the milky gravy.

If surprise mid-week company is on the cards, dress it up with a dollop of cream and serve with butter naans or pulau.

Chef Kapoor embraces change, moving base from Singapore to Jakarta and back to Singapore and transitioning between the roles of culinary expert, actor, television host and cookbook writer. What will she do next? We will have to wait and see.

Malai Kofta

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the kofta

½ cup grated paneer or cottage cheese

2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp milk powder

1 tbsp corn flour

1 tsp red chilly powder

Salt to taste, around ¾ tsp

Oil for deep frying

For the tomato sauce

1 cup sliced onions

½-inch piece ginger, chopped

3 garlic pods, chopped

2 cups chopped tomatoes

5-6 whole cashews

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 cup water

For the gravy

1 tbsp oil or butter

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 cup milk

1 tbsp kasuri methi or dry fenugreek leaves

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Tomato sauce (recipe above)

Handful chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp cream or grated paneer, to garnish, optional

Method

For the kofta

Combine all the ingredients for the kofta (except the oil) in a bowl.

Using your hands knead into a smooth dough.

Make 2-inch diamteer kofta balls of the mixture and flatten with your palms.

Keep aside.

Once the oil is hot, gently drop the koftas into the pan and deep fry, flipping occasionally, until golden brown.

Drain from the oil and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Keep aside.

For the tomato sauce

In a saucepan, over medium heat, saute the sliced onion, chopped ginger, garlic.

Then add the chopped tomatoes and saute.

Add the cashews and saute.

Add the red chilly powder, turmeric powder and stir.

Add the water and let the tomato sauce cook for 8-10 minutes.

Take off heat, cool and transfer the mixture into blender.

Blend till a smooth puree.

Keep aside.

For the gravy

Melt the butter in a kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and let splutter.

Add the tomato sauce.

Add the milk, sugar, salt.

Add the kasuri methi.

Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer until the gravy is of desired consistency.

Add the fried koftas.

Garnish with coriander leaves, cream or grated paneer.

Take off heat and serve warm with steamed rice, chappatis or rotis.

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore.