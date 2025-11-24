8 Recipes That Define Parsi Food

Parsi food, like its people, reflects its 8th century AD journey from Iran to India.

There are definite Persian roots and Gujarati, Mumbaiya, West coast influences.

Predominantly seafood/meat-based, Parsis love their eggs and make them in hundreds of ways. Bread and rice also plays a large role. Potatoes in many formats too.

The use of saffron, nuts, dried fruit is the Persian touch. The chillies, ginger and spices is its Indianisation.

From yummy breakfasts to iconic fish preparations and bhonus, the cuisine is a beautiful blend of sweet, sour (khattu mithu) and spice, via culinary traditions that have been passed down for generations.

Photograph: Executive Chef Sudhir Pai for Rediff

Salli Boti

A rich, festive mutton dish, tender meat is slow-cooked in spices and finished with a generous topping of crispy salli or potato sticks, Chef Sudhir Pai has the recipe of this New Year favourite, which like all dishes Parsi is tangy but spicy with crunchy textures.

Please find the recipe here: Salli Boti

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Sev Dahi

It's a Parsi breakfast delight. Golden, ghee-fried sevaiya or vermicelli meets cool, sweetened yoghurt. This preparation, presented by the late Coomi Selod, has both gentle sweetness and simplicity that defines Parsi morning meals.

Please find the recipe here: Sev Dahi

Photograph: Valdavia/Wikimedia Commons

Parsi Pora

Not so different from a regular Indian street omelette, this Parsi variety must have chillies, tomatoes, onions, coriander, spices and sometimes potatoes, prawns, mint, greens. Pan-fried, often using ghee, till fluffy and aromatic, here is another recipe from Coomi Selod.

Please find the recipe here: Parsi Pora

Photograph: Shakshuka/Wikimedia Commons

Tameta Par Eeda

An egg recipe that is distinctly Parsi and especially yummy. Plenty of tomatoes are fried up with jeera powder, garlic, onions, vinegar, coriander powder, green chillies, red chilly powder, till it becomes sweet-tangy tomato base. It is topped with eggs that simmer on top of the sauce. Recipe courtesy: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel.

Please find the recipe here: Tameta Par Eeda

Photograph: Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar for Rediff

Mutton Pulao

Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar offers the recipe for a delicious Bawa one-pot meal. Mutton, potatoes, onions, rice, spice powders, ginger and garlic are cooked up in a pressure cooker for a few whistles and served with boiled eggs, plain rice, bhurun paav (the hard Parsi style rolls).

Please find the recipe here: Mutton Pulao

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tenplay.com.au

Parsi Goat and Paneer Curry

Sydney-based Jimmy Seervai pairs tender goat meat with soft cubes of paneer to make a vibrant-coloured sweet-sour curry. He suggests eating this unusual yet delicious meat-paneer combination with puris.

Please find the recipe here: Parsi Goat and Paneer Curry

Photograph: Chef Anahita Dhondy for Rediff

Gur Ki Roti

Chef Anahita Dhondy's soft, mildly sweet flatbread, cooked up from with wheat flour and jaggery, is a modern take on a traditional breakfast.

Please find the recipe here: Gur Ki Roti

Photograph: Chef Tehmtan for Rediff

Patra Ni Macchi

The green-chutney-coated fish wrapped in banana leaf and steamed is a top favourite Parsi special. Chef Tehmtan Dumasia shows us how to make this gorgeous dish in a manner such that it retains its fresh flavours and the traditional preparation style.

Please find the recipe here: Patra Ni Macchi

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com